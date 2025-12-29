The Copenhagen Test On OTT: Where To Watch Simu Liu's Spy Thriller Series?

The Copenhagen Test On OTT |

The Copenhagen Test is a science fiction spy thriller series that features Simu Liu in the lead role. The eight-episodic series is created by Thomas Brandon. It is based on themes of surveillance, technology, loyalty, identity, trust, and the ethics of intelligence work. The Copenhagen Test is now premiering on JioHotstar.

About The Copenhagen Test

The Copenhagen Test revolves around an intelligence analyst named Alexander Hale, played by Simu Liu, who realises his mind has been compromised, indicating that all his thoughts and perceptions are being broadcast in real-time to unidentified adversaries. The series presents a thrilling narrative about monitoring, faith, and allegiance, examining the consequences when you can't even rely on your own thoughts.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Cast and characters

The series features Simu Liu as Alexander Hale, Marnie McPhail as Frances, Christo Graham as Ops Tech, Christine Noble as Signals Tech, Kathleen Chalfant as St. George, Mark O'Brien as Cobb, Brian d'Arcy James as Peter Moira, Sinclair Daniel as Parker, Melissa Barrera as Michelle, Christopher John Blue as Hugo Klovach, Chad Donella as Saul, Lauren Tom as Helen Hale, Oscar Hsu as Preston Hale, Adam Godley as Schiff, Anthony Jhade as Remy, Adina Porter as Marlowe, Hannah Cruz as Rachel Kasperian, and Saul Rubinek as Victor Simonek, among others.

The Copenhagen Test: Episodes name

The Copenhagen Test was released with all eight episodes available at once. The episode names are as follows:

Copenhagen

Glass House

False Flag

Obsidian

Looking Glass

Allagiance

Not the World of Men

The Orphanage

Powerhouse behind the series

The science fiction series is produced by James Wan, Jennifer Yale, Simu Liu, Thomas Brandon, Jet Wilkinson, Mark Winemaker, Rob Hackett, and Michael Clear under the banner of Atomic Monster, Universal Content Productions and Bully Pile Productions. Celiana Cárdenas and Luc Montpellier have done the cinematography of the series.