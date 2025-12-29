Sister Midnight On OTT: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Radhika Apte's Dark-Comedy Film

Sister Midnight |

Sister Midnight is a dark comedy film starring Radhika Apte in the lead role. The film had its world premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival during its Directors' Fortnight section on May 19, 2024. It was nominated at the 78th BAFTA Awards for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer. It was released in theatres on May 30, 2025.

Sister Midnight: Streaming details

If you missed the film in theaters, you can now watch it on Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar. It is available in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. "Sister Midnight" is directed and written by Karan Kandhari and produced by Alastair Clark and Anna Griffin under the banners of Film4, Griffin Pictures, Wellington Films, and BFI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What is Sister Midnight all about?

Sister Midnight is about a young woman, Uma, in Mumbai who feels trapped in her new, unwanted arranged marriage, leading to a silent rebellion against societal control, explored through dark humor and surrealism, drawing parallels with the fierce goddess Kali as she navigates her suffocating reality and inner turmoil.

Cast and characters

The film features Radhika Apte as Uma, Subhash Chandra as Sher Singh, Smita Tambe as Reshma, Chhaya Kadam as Sheetal, and Ashok Pathak as Gopal, among others. The film is based on themes of female entrapment, societal control (especially in arranged marriages), mental health, identity, and quiet rebellion. Paul Banks has composed the music of the film and Napoleon Stratogiannakis has done the editing.