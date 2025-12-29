 AP Dhillon Invites Female Fan On Stage During Mumbai Concert, Hugs Tightly, Gifts His Own Luxurious Neckpiece | WATCH
AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert went viral after he invited a female fan on stage and gifted her his luxury neckpiece, hugging and dancing with her. The moment drew massive praise online. The show also saw celebrity appearances by Sanjay Dutt and Tara Sutaria, making it one of the most talked-about concerts recently.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 02:21 PM IST
AP Dhillon Invites Female Fan On Stage During Mumbai Concert, Hugs Tightly, Gifts His Own Luxurious Neckpiece | WATCH | Instagram @amrita_gangwani

Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert has once again grabbed headlines after a heartwarming fan moment from the show went viral across social media platforms. A female Instagram user, identified as @amrita_gangwani, shared a video capturing an unexpected and emotional interaction with the singer during his live performance.

According to the viral clip, AP Dhillon invited the fan on stage mid-concert, surprising both her and the audience. What began as a special fan engagement quickly turned into a memorable moment as the singer gifted her his own luxurious neckpiece, placing it around her neck himself.

The two were later seen dancing and vibing together on stage, with AP Dhillon warmly hugging the fan, leaving her visibly overwhelmed. The video has since amassed nearly half a million views, with netizens calling it a “once-in-a-lifetime fan moment.”

The clip has added to the buzz surrounding AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert, which has already been making waves online due to multiple celebrity appearances. Veteran actor Sanjay Dutt’s presence at the concert had earlier caught attention, followed by Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria’s visit.

Sutaria, who has previously featured in one of AP Dhillon’s music projects, was spotted attending the concert with her rumoured boyfriend Veer Paharia.

During the show, AP Dhillon reportedly invited Tara Sutaria on stage, where they shared a brief moment interacting and vibing to the music. Videos from the interaction quickly circulated online, sparking widespread discussion. Some social media users praised the casual camaraderie, while others questioned the nature of their interaction, leading to mixed reactions and online debates.

