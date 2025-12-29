 AP Dhillon Jaipur Concert: Indian Cricketer Abhishek Sharma Joins Singer On Stage; Fans Say, 'Didn't Expect That Collab' - Watch Video
HomeEntertainmentAP Dhillon Jaipur Concert: Indian Cricketer Abhishek Sharma Joins Singer On Stage; Fans Say, 'Didn't Expect That Collab' - Watch Video

AP Dhillon had a concert in Jaipur on Sunday, and it was attended by none other than Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma. Dhillon called Sharma on stage and give him a shout out. The cricketer took to Instagram to share the video. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 09:03 AM IST
article-image
Abhishek Sharma / AP Dhillon | Instagram

Singer AP Dhillon is currently on his India tour, and after a concert in Mumbai, he performed in Jaipur on Sunday. His concert was attended by none other than Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma. The cricketer took to Instagram to share the video, and captioned it as, "Different arena, same roar Thank you Jaipur (sic)."

In the video, we can see that Dhillon gets Sharma on stage and says, "Punjabi munda aaya hai yaar itthe." He later asks him, "I hope you are enjoying the show." Watch the video below...

In another video, we can see Sharma vibing on Dhillon's song Dil Nu. Watch the video below...

article-image

Netizens React To Abhishek Sharma & AP Dhillon's Video

Well, netizens are quite happy and surprised to see Sharma and Dhillon together on the stage. A netizen commented, "We didn't expect that collab (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Nothing better than this (sic)," One more netizen commented, "Abhishek Sharma Aura started now (sic)." Check out the comments below...

AP Dhillon Mumbai Concert

While Dhillon's Jaipur concert has become the talk of the town because of Abhishek Sharma's appearence. His Mumbai concert had also grabbed everyone's attention for multiple reasons.

Sanjay Dutt At AP Dhillon Mumbai Concert

Veteran actor Sanjay Dutt had attended AP's concert in Mumbai, and their videos had gone viral on social media. Dutt went on stage and wished the audience a very Happy New Year. He also cheered for Dhillon and said, "Enjoy my Praa (brother) AP Dhillon." The singer further said, "Yo Mumbai, make some noise for this legend man."

AP Dhillon-Tara Sutaria Kiss Controversy

One more video from Dhillon's Mumbai concert that went viral was one in which the singer kissed actress Tara Sutaria on stage while her boyfriend Veer Pahariya was watching them. It looked like a friendly kiss, but people on social media are trolling them.

Dhillon will be having more concerts in the next few days in different cities.

