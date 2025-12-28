'Patak Patak Ke Marunga': Mumbai Woman Traveling To AP Dhillon Concert In Bandra Shares 'Scary' Auto Experience, Complaint Filed Against Driver

What was meant to be a fun night filled with music and excitement turned into a "scary experience" for Mumbai-based content creator Tina Soni. The influencer, who has over 41,000 followers on Instagram, shared a disturbing story she faced while travelling to AP Dhillon’s concert held on Friday, December 26.

'Mumbai is not safe'

Tina and her friend had taken an auto-rickshaw from Bandra station to Jio Convention Centre for the event. In a video titled "Mumbai is not safe," she explained how the situation suddenly escalated mid-journey.

Check out the video below:

"What was supposed to be an exciting night turned into a really scary experience," she said, recounting that the auto driver abruptly stopped in the middle of the road and asked them to get down, accusing them of talking loudly.

The trouble intensified when the driver demanded immediate payment despite not reaching the destination. Tina added that when they politely said they would pay upon arrival, the driver's behaviour turned aggressive. He allegedly began abusing and threatening them, saying he would beat them and call others to harm them.

'Patak patak ke marunga'

"When I started recording for my own safety, he drove the auto towards me," Tina revealed, adding that the driver later returned just to threaten them again before fleeing, even though traffic police were nearby.

In the video, the driver can be heard using abusive language, including the threat, "Patak patak ke marunga."

The women immediately approached the police, submitted video evidence, and filed a formal complaint. In a follow-up post, Tina expressed disappointment at the lack of public intervention during the incident.

"This happened in Bandra, Mumbai—one of the busiest areas. Yet, no one came forward to help us," she said, adding that the silence was more shocking than the incident itself. She shared the video to highlight that such situations can happen anywhere and should never be ignored.