 Radhika Ambani Dances Her Heart Out At Friend's Wedding; Video From Sangeet Ceremony Go Viral
Radhika Ambani’s latest dance video from a friend’s sangeet has gone viral after being shared on Instagram. Dressed in an elegant lehenga and sparkling diamond jewellery, she was seen dancing joyfully with friends. Earlier, Radhika was spotted performing to “Anarkali Disco Chali” and “Sajna Ve Sajna” at other wedding celebrations, winning praise for her lively presence online.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 04:54 PM IST
article-image

Radhika Ambani once again set social media buzzing after a candid video from a friend's sangeet ceremony surfaced online. The clip, shared by an Instagram fan page dedicated to the Ambani family, shows the younger Ambani bahu joyfully taking over the dance floor with friends, and viewers can’t seem to get enough.

Radhika Ambani enjoys friend's sangeet function

Appearing sleek in black and white, the video highlights Radhika's effortless poise as she grooves along with the group. She appears to be dressed in an elegant ethnic ensemble featuring a voluminous lehenga-style skirt paired with a structured, corset-inspired strapless bodice.

Check out the video below:

Adding a hint of sparkle, she completed the look with layered diamond jewellery, including a striking necklace, earrings, bracelets and rings, while her makeup remained soft and polished. Her hair, parted neatly at the centre, flowed naturally over her shoulders as she beamed through the performance.

article-image

Well, this is not the first time

This is far from the first time Radhika has gone viral for enjoying herself at weddings. Earlier this year, she was seen taking part in another sangeet celebration at Mumbai’s Trident Oberoi Hotel, where she joined friends on stage to dance to the popular track “Anarkali Disco Chali” from Housefull 2. In yet another video from the same celebration, Anant Ambani joined the festivities, dancing alongside groom Yash Singhal as cheers filled the venue.

article-image

Before that, a clip of Radhika dancing to Sunidhi Chauhan’s chart-topper “Sajna Ve Sajna” from the film Chameli during a wedding function last year had already made waves online, cementing her reputation for lighting up celebrations with her infectious enthusiasm.

