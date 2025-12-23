Nita Ambani Flaunts Massive Brazilian Paraiba Necklace & Cushion-Cut Diamond Earrings At Family Party

Businesswoman Nita Ambani once again proved why her style moments are closely watched, as she stepped out for an intimate high-tea celebration of Mona Mehta's 60th birthday. Known for her refined taste and some of the rare heirloom jewellery, the Reliance chairperson's latest saree look with jaw-dropping necklace has become the talk of the fashion town.

Decoding Nita's chiffon saree look

For the family gathering, Nita Ambani opted for a delicate silk chiffon saree in a soft cream hue, featuring subtle, colourful floral swirl motifs. The classic drape was paired with a matching blouse, which came with a dramatic bow detailing in the back.

Jewellery steals the show

While her saree look was timeless, what truly had everyone talking was the choice of jewellery. Nita adorned a rare Brazilian Paraíba tourmaline necklace from her personal collection. The long neckpiece featured a stunning Paraíba gemstone known for its vivid blue-green glow, surrounded by meticulously set diamonds.

Brazilian Paraíbas are among the rarest gemstones in the world, prized for their electric hue created by traces of copper. Jewellery expert, Julia Chafe, noted in her video that stones of this calibre are exceptionally hard to source, making them highly coveted in high jewellery circles.

Complementing the statement necklace, Nita paired cushion-cut and oval diamond earrings and pear-cut diamond ring, tying the entire jewellery look together effortlessly.

Her beauty choices stayed soft and refined. She went for defined brows, kohl-rimmed eyes, subtle brown eyeshadow and mascara, paired with flushed cheeks, a gentle highlight and a glossy brown lip. Her hair was styled in a relaxed side part, worn loose in soft blowout waves, adding to the effortless elegance of the look.