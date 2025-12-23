 Nita Ambani Flaunts Massive Brazilian Paraiba Necklace & Cushion-Cut Diamond Earrings At Family Party
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleNita Ambani Flaunts Massive Brazilian Paraiba Necklace & Cushion-Cut Diamond Earrings At Family Party

Nita Ambani Flaunts Massive Brazilian Paraiba Necklace & Cushion-Cut Diamond Earrings At Family Party

Nita Ambani attended Mona Mehta’s 60th birthday celebration in a cream silk chiffon saree paired with a rare Brazilian Paraíba tourmaline necklace. Styled with cushion-cut diamond earrings, a statement ring and soft glam makeup, her elegant look highlighted her love for heirloom jewellery and timeless Indian fashion.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 04:45 PM IST
article-image

Businesswoman Nita Ambani once again proved why her style moments are closely watched, as she stepped out for an intimate high-tea celebration of Mona Mehta's 60th birthday. Known for her refined taste and some of the rare heirloom jewellery, the Reliance chairperson's latest saree look with jaw-dropping necklace has become the talk of the fashion town.

Decoding Nita's chiffon saree look

For the family gathering, Nita Ambani opted for a delicate silk chiffon saree in a soft cream hue, featuring subtle, colourful floral swirl motifs. The classic drape was paired with a matching blouse, which came with a dramatic bow detailing in the back.

Read Also
Isha Ambani Steps Out In A Cute Pink Co-Ord Set That Costs Nearly ₹1 Lakh
article-image

Jewellery steals the show

FPJ Shorts
Nita Ambani Flaunts Massive Brazilian Paraiba Necklace & Cushion-Cut Diamond Earrings At Family Party
Nita Ambani Flaunts Massive Brazilian Paraiba Necklace & Cushion-Cut Diamond Earrings At Family Party
Following Women's World Cup Success, BCCI Set To Hike Match Fee For Domestic Women's Cricketers From ₹20,000 To ₹50,000
Following Women's World Cup Success, BCCI Set To Hike Match Fee For Domestic Women's Cricketers From ₹20,000 To ₹50,000
'Write To Nehru & Indira As Well..': Netizens SLAM Delhi LG Saxena For His 15-Page Letter Blaming Kejriwal's 11-Yr 'Criminal Inaction' In Curbing Air Pollution
'Write To Nehru & Indira As Well..': Netizens SLAM Delhi LG Saxena For His 15-Page Letter Blaming Kejriwal's 11-Yr 'Criminal Inaction' In Curbing Air Pollution
Chhattisgarh: 20-Year-Old Student Dies By Suicide In Hostel At OP Jindal University, Raigarh
Chhattisgarh: 20-Year-Old Student Dies By Suicide In Hostel At OP Jindal University, Raigarh

While her saree look was timeless, what truly had everyone talking was the choice of jewellery. Nita adorned a rare Brazilian Paraíba tourmaline necklace from her personal collection. The long neckpiece featured a stunning Paraíba gemstone known for its vivid blue-green glow, surrounded by meticulously set diamonds.

Brazilian Paraíbas are among the rarest gemstones in the world, prized for their electric hue created by traces of copper. Jewellery expert, Julia Chafe, noted in her video that stones of this calibre are exceptionally hard to source, making them highly coveted in high jewellery circles.

Complementing the statement necklace, Nita paired cushion-cut and oval diamond earrings and pear-cut diamond ring, tying the entire jewellery look together effortlessly.

Read Also
Nita Ambani Revives 100-Year-Old Kundan Polki Jhumkas & Her Mother's Gigantic Haath Phool At Swadesh...
article-image

Her beauty choices stayed soft and refined. She went for defined brows, kohl-rimmed eyes, subtle brown eyeshadow and mascara, paired with flushed cheeks, a gentle highlight and a glossy brown lip. Her hair was styled in a relaxed side part, worn loose in soft blowout waves, adding to the effortless elegance of the look.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nita Ambani Flaunts Massive Brazilian Paraiba Necklace & Cushion-Cut Diamond Earrings At Family...

Nita Ambani Flaunts Massive Brazilian Paraiba Necklace & Cushion-Cut Diamond Earrings At Family...

These Goan Women Welcomed Christmas By Crocheting 18 Ft. Tall Tree At Museum Of Goa; Know More...

These Goan Women Welcomed Christmas By Crocheting 18 Ft. Tall Tree At Museum Of Goa; Know More...

Princess Kate Middleton's Heartfelt Gesture Brings Christmas Cheer To Cancer Patients

Princess Kate Middleton's Heartfelt Gesture Brings Christmas Cheer To Cancer Patients

New Nanoinjection Technology From IIT Madras Promises Targeted, Cost-Effective Breast Cancer Therapy

New Nanoinjection Technology From IIT Madras Promises Targeted, Cost-Effective Breast Cancer Therapy

Do Not Do These Things To Protect Your Health

Do Not Do These Things To Protect Your Health