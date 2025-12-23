This Popular Powai Dining-Bar In Mumbai Has A New Menu; Here's Why Everyone's Talking About Episode One

Episode One has always been that reliable, no-pressure spot you recommend when friends ask, "Bas acha jagah bata, where we can eat, drink and chill." A Powai favourite for years, the restaurant-bar has now hit refresh with revamped interiors and a brand-new menu that leans into comfort food, playful cocktails and bold vibes. Naturally, I had to drop in and see what's new.

Inside Powai's "no-brainer bar"

The idea behind Episode One remains simple and strong. An everyday premium bar and dining spot from hospitality veterans Anjan and Avik Chatterjee of Speciality Restaurants Ltd, it's designed as a "no-brainer bar" — the kind of place you don't overthink. You walk in, find your people, order freely and let the night unfold.

The refreshed interiors bring a rebellious spin to old-school gymkhana clubs. Walk inside and you're surrounded with cosy booths, a buzzing central bar, a private veranda, neon accents and anti-colonial art elements layered with modern lighting. The vibe is unapologetically social. Bollywood music plays loud enough to hype the room but not so loud that conversations feel impossible.

Basically, it's the kind of place where groups naturally drift into dancing near their tables, and even midweek evenings feel like a Friday. Interestingly, the place was packed even on a Wednesday (the day I visited) — a clear sign that reservations are highly recommended, especially for weekends.

Familiar flavours with new twist

Now that we've discussed enough about the vibe, let's see what the new menu curated by Chef Sahil Singh brings to the table, but first, what inspired it?

"It's experimental, but with very familiar tastes," says Chef Sahil. He shares that the idea behind the new menu was to build on flavours people already love while subtly reworking them to feel new and exciting.

Chicken Haleem with Phyllo Tart |

I began with what the chef called a must-try, Chicken Haleem with Phyllo Tart, a Hyderabad-inspired starter. Hand-pulled stewed chicken sits inside a baked phyllo tart, finished with a bharwa chilli. The tart itself is soft and flaky with minimal crunch, while the filling is rich, creamy and generously seasoned. The chicken haleem, cooked for 5-6 hours, leans slightly towards the salty and chatpata flavours, with a gentle spicy finish that creeps in at the end.

Avocado Bhel |

Next came the Avocado Bhel, pitched as a lighter, fun twist on the classic street favourite. It is made with avocado sourced from New Zealand, puffed rice, papad, sev, pomegranate, onion, potato (basically everything you find in a bhel), and completed with sweet, spicy and tangy sauce. Talking about the taste, the avocado adds creaminess, balancing the spice and crunch. It's fiery and mildly sweet, but nothing too special. Honestly, it’s enjoyable but still very much classic bhel at heart.

Bhatti Ka Murg |

One of the newer additions to the menu is Bhatti Ka Murg, a creamy chicken kebab cooked with a parmesan mornay sauce made from cream, butter and aged cheese. The chicken is perfectly cooked and unapologetically rich. It’s cheesy, indulgent and pairs well with the mint-green chutney, which adds freshness and herby notes. It is ideal for anyone who loves their kebabs creamy and cheesy rather than smoky.

Things took a fiery turn with the Wok Tossed Prawns. Crisp prawns are tossed with pickled raw mango, fresh Thai herbs, chillies and shallots. The aroma hits sweet at first, but the flavours quickly build into bold heat. The prawns are crunchy outside and juicy inside, while the spicy notes build with every bite.

Chingiri Malai Curry |

For the mains, I went with Chingiri Malai Curry, a Bengali-style preparation with prawns cooked in a creamy coconut milk gravy. The presentation is beautiful and the portion generous. The curry leans sweet and creamy, with mild spice and a comforting, homely feel. While the coconut milk adds richness, it doesn't overpower the dish. Paired with rice, it's filling and satisfying, the kind of main you order when you want something familiar and comforting.

Gambling-inspired drinks

The cocktail programme, curated by mixologist Rohit Matkar, takes inspiration from gambling, with drinks named after game moves and strategies, each offering a twist on classic styles using house-made ingredients.

"The Gambling Mad Man series reimagines classic cocktails through a playful lens. We’ve used homemade elements and unexpected textures to keep the drinks interactive and layered," explains Rohit.

From left, Picante and The Closer |

The mixologist made me try The Closer, a gin-based cocktail featuring grape pickle, dry vermouth and chilli tincture. The grape element comes in the form of caviar, slightly chewy rather than bursting, adding texture. The drink itself is sour, dry and almost medicinal on the nose before the chilli hits the throat a moment later. It's definitely smooth and a slow sipper that stayed till the end.

For a non-alcoholic option, I sipped their berry-based Picante, made with cranberry, spice and citrus elements. Tangy berry notes lead the sip, followed by gentle heat that lingers at the back of the throat. Refreshing, balanced and not overly sweet, it works well as a palate cleanser between rich dishes.

Dessert to die for

I wrapped up with their most popular dessert, Dulcey Chocolate Pull Me Up. Layers of soft cake and gooey brownie are drowned in creamy dulcey chocolate sauce. It's indulgent without being overly sweet, with walnuts and peanuts adding crunch.

A must-visit spot!

For me, Episode One's new menu doesn't try to reinvent the wheel — instead, it refines what already works. Familiar flavours get playful upgrades, portions are generous, drinks are thoughtfully crafted, and the vibe remains effortlessly social. So, whether you’re heading in for a midweek unwind or a full-blown group night out, this refreshed chapter of Episode One should be on your go-to list.

Cost for two: ₹3000 with alcohol