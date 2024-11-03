Café Review: Escape To Japan With Every Sip At Mumbai's First Tokyo Matcha Bar In Bandra

Tokyo Matcha Bar and Café | Instagram

This year, it’s all about Matcha Love! Japanese beloved drink, Matcha green tea, was one of the major hits in beverage trends this year, with many swapping their usual drinks for this vibrant, healthy option. It still continues to be the go-to drink choice for many. Made from matcha power, this viral drink has a bright green hue with a distinct, non-bitter taste, regarded as one of the most aromatic forms of green tea worldwide.

While we've briefly touched on what matcha green tea is, finding an authentic and flavorful one is a daunting task. But worry not! Mumbai's first matcha bar café is here to satisfy all your matcha cravings.

Yes! Tokyo Matcha Bar, nestled in the heart of Chapel Road in Bandra, is a newly-opened matcha café, offering an array of matcha drinks to all Mumbai's matcha lovers. We had the chance to visit this cute little spot—here's how it went!

Tokyo Matcha Bar | Instagram

As we entered the café, we were warmly greeted by the staff's bright smiles and friendly hellos. The café had a cosy and charming atmosphere, with walls painted in the subtle hues of beige, green, and hints of pink. The warm lighting and soft music further enhanced the inviting vibe.

Tokyo Matcha Bar | Image: FPJ

Talking about the interiors, Meher Kohli, Founder of Tokyo Matcha Bar Café, shared with us, "We aimed to create a space that is both aesthetic & functional, embodying happiness & tranquillity for everyone that comes in. The dark green exterior is deliberately kept simple amidst Chapel Road’s busy lane to minimise visual clutter while the interiors incorporate our brand's signature pink & green promoting a welcoming touch."

Tokyo Matcha Bar | Image: FPJ

After looking around the café, we settled into our seats and ordered food and matcha drinks. While we waited for our order, the staff gave us some Japanese origami paper to play with. Although we weren't skilled at creating origami art, we enjoyed experimenting with the paper. Before we knew it, our drinks arrived.

Origami Art | Image: FPJ

We were first served a Matcha Vanilla Iced Bean Latte, a Cookies & Cream Matcha Frappe, and Ube Milk Tea. The Matcha Vanilla Latte had a grassy aroma and a subtly sweet and non-bitter taste, making it quite refreshing. However, it lacked a strong vanilla flavour. The Frappe, on the other hand, was the standout drink. It featured a thick, creamy matcha layer that melted in the mouth, giving a delightful sweetness. The Ube Milk Tea, part of their exclusive drink section, offered a floral and nutty flavour with a hint of sweet vanilla. Unfortunately, it was a bit watery and too sweet for our taste.

From left, Cookies & Cream Matcha Frappe, Ube Milk Tea and Matcha Vanilla Bean Latte | Image: FPJ

As we sipped our matcha drinks, we couldn’t help but wonder where the matcha powder was sourced from. Meher explained that it’s imported directly from Japan. She emphasised, "Quality is definitely at the crux of our offering. We genuinely believe our quickly growing popularity is attributed to the superior quality matcha tea we use."

Moving on, we were delighted with Peri Peri Fries, Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich, Chicken Gyoza, Chicken Wonton Mee and Taiwanese Fried Chicken Popcorn—yes, quite a feast!

Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich and Chicken Gyoza | Image: FPJ

The Peri Peri Fries were perfectly crispy, with a great kick of spice from the seasoning. The Chicken Gyoza was crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with a juicy chicken filling that paired perfectly with the soy sauce. The Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich was our favourite—crunchy and packed with flavour, with a rich teriyaki sauce and perfectly cooked chicken that made every bite a treat.

Chicken Wonton Mee and Taiwanese Fried Chicken Popcorn | Image: FPJ

The Taiwanese Fried Chicken, on the other hand, was irresistibly crunchy and moist on the inside. The fresh herbs added a burst of greenery and extra texture. However, it lacked some seasoning for us. The last dish, the Wonton Mee, was rich and creamy, bursting with flavours. The noodles had a nice chew, the chicken dumplings were juicy, and the mushroom sauce added a unique flavour with hints of garlic and nuttiness, creating a well-rounded, satisfying dish.

Ube Milk Tea and Matcha Cream Cake | Tokyo Matcha Bar's Instagram

We wrapped our meal with a Matcha Cream Cake, a delightful blend of creamy layers and matcha spread. It had a subtle matcha flavour balanced with creamy sweetness, making for a delicious and satisfying end to our matcha feast. It was the perfect way to fulfil our matcha craving!