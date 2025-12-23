 These Goan Women Welcomed Christmas By Crocheting 18 Ft. Tall Tree At Museum Of Goa; Know More Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleThese Goan Women Welcomed Christmas By Crocheting 18 Ft. Tall Tree At Museum Of Goa; Know More Details

These Goan Women Welcomed Christmas By Crocheting 18 Ft. Tall Tree At Museum Of Goa; Know More Details

An 18-foot crochet Christmas tree at the Museum of Goa celebrates community and craft. Created by 25 women over three months, the handmade installation revives Goa’s crochet heritage while embodying unity and resilience. Part of the Where We Gather exhibit until January 18, it will later be repurposed for social good.

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 04:00 PM IST
article-image
The Hindu

As Goa steps into its most vibrant festive season, the Museum of Goa (MoG) has unveiled an installation that is quietly stealing hearts. Standing 18 feet tall, a Christmas tree made entirely of crochet has become a striking symbol of creativity, community, and cultural memory. Far from a conventional festive décor piece, this towering structure tells a deeply human story stitched together over months.

Crafted by many, United as one

The crochet tree is the work of the Crochet Collective, co-founded by Goan artist Sheena Pereira along with Sharmila Majumdar and Sophy Sivaraman. What began as a simple idea to create a Christmas-themed installation soon evolved into a collaborative movement. Over three months, 25 women from different parts of Goa contributed by crocheting individual squares from their homes.

Despite challenges like cyclonic weather, power outages, and persistent monsoon humidity, the women stayed committed. Most of them had never met each other before. Monthly meet-ups in living rooms became spaces for sharing food, conversations, and experiences, turning strangers into collaborators connected by yarn and purpose.

FPJ Shorts
Chhattisgarh: 20-Year-Old Student Dies By Suicide In Hostel At OP Jindal University, Raigarh
Chhattisgarh: 20-Year-Old Student Dies By Suicide In Hostel At OP Jindal University, Raigarh
Hyderabad School Shock: Principal Orders Class 10 Students To Beat Class 7 Boy, Probe Launched
Hyderabad School Shock: Principal Orders Class 10 Students To Beat Class 7 Boy, Probe Launched
Naagin 7 New Promo: Tejasswi Prakash Joins Priyanka Chahar Choudhary In Powerful Mother-Daughter Twist- Watch VIDEO
Naagin 7 New Promo: Tejasswi Prakash Joins Priyanka Chahar Choudhary In Powerful Mother-Daughter Twist- Watch VIDEO
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Launches Free Residential Medical & Engineering Coaching For Tribal Students
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Launches Free Residential Medical & Engineering Coaching For Tribal Students

From 1,000 squares to one tree

When the time came to assemble the installation, the group finally gathered in person. Nearly 1,000 unique crochet squares were layered by hand onto a metal framework. Instead of uniformity, the creators embraced variation, different textures, colours, and patterns overlapping each other. The final structure reflects the individuality of its makers, imperfect yet powerful, organic rather than polished.

The result is a Christmas tree that looks unmistakably handmade because it truly is. Every stitch carries a personal rhythm, making the installation feel alive and intimate.

Reviving Goa’s crochet legacy

Crochet has deep roots in Goa, introduced during the Portuguese era and traditionally taught by nuns. For generations, it featured prominently in trousseaus and household textiles. This project reimagines that heritage, bringing a domestic craft into a contemporary public art space. By doing so, it bridges the past and present, showing how traditional skills can remain relevant through collective expression.

Art beyond the gallery walls

Notably, this installation was not funded by a large sponsor nor commissioned by an institution. It came together through social media messages, community trust, and shared cultural values. Currently part of MoG’s Where We Gather exhibition, the crochet tree will remain on display until January 18.

After the exhibition, the creators plan to repurpose the crochet squares, either transforming them into blankets for donation or reimagining them as a canopy for a public street. In every form, the project continues its journey as an artwork rooted in generosity, sustainability, and togetherness.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

These Goan Women Welcomed Christmas By Crocheting 18 Ft. Tall Tree At Museum Of Goa; Know More...

These Goan Women Welcomed Christmas By Crocheting 18 Ft. Tall Tree At Museum Of Goa; Know More...

Princess Kate Middleton's Heartfelt Gesture Brings Christmas Cheer To Cancer Patients

Princess Kate Middleton's Heartfelt Gesture Brings Christmas Cheer To Cancer Patients

New Nanoinjection Technology From IIT Madras Promises Targeted, Cost-Effective Breast Cancer Therapy

New Nanoinjection Technology From IIT Madras Promises Targeted, Cost-Effective Breast Cancer Therapy

Do Not Do These Things To Protect Your Health

Do Not Do These Things To Protect Your Health

Chaudhary Charan Singh's Birth Anniversary: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About India's 5th PM

Chaudhary Charan Singh's Birth Anniversary: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About India's 5th PM