 Is Kartik Aaryan 'Aura Farming'? New Song 'Saar Samundar Paar' Finds Similarity With The Viral Meme
A dance move in the newly released song Saat Samundar Paar from Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has sparked comparisons online to the viral "aura farming" trend. Netizens are comparing Kartik Aaryan's choreography to the iconic arm-wave style popularised by Indonesian boy Rayyan Arkan Dikha. The new comparison video has turned a meme material online.

Updated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 07:04 PM IST
Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are gearing up for the release of their upcoming romantic entertainer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, slated to hit theatres on December 25, 2025. As part of the film’s promotional rollout, the makers recently unveiled a new track titled Saat Samundar Paar, but the song has unexpectedly stirred more debate than buzz.

The track is a modern recreation of the iconic Saat Samundar Paar from the 1992 film Vishwatma, originally picturised on the late Divya Bharti. While the nostalgia factor was expected to strike a chord, the recreated version, composed and sung by Karan Nawani, has failed to resonate with a section of netizens. Both the audio and visuals have drawn mixed reactions, with many expressing disappointment over the reimagining.

Is Kartik aura farming?

Adding fuel to the online chatter, a new video comparing one of Kartik Aaryan’s dance moves from the song to the trending “aura farming” style has taken social media by storm. The move, showcasing wavy arm gestures, has been likened to the viral video popularised by Indonesian schoolboy Rayyan Arkan Dikha. Though there’s no official confirmation of inspiration, the comparison clips have quickly turned into meme material across platforms.

Check out the video below:

The song also features internationally acclaimed dance crew Quick Style, which adds a global touch to the visuals. However, the internet’s focus remains firmly on the viral dance similarities rather than the choreography itself.

