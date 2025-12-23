'Divya Bharti Crying In The Grave': Kartik Aaryan's Version Of Saat Samundar Paar From Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Fails To Impress Netizens

Divya Bharti / Kartik Aaryan | YouTube

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday will be seen together in the film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Both actors are busy with the promotions, and on Tuesday, a new song from the film titled Saat Samundar Paar was released. Well, it is a recreated version of the song of the same name from the 1992 release Vishwatma, and it featured the late actress Divya Bharti.

The recreated version is composed and sung by Karan Nawani, and the audio as well as the video of the song have failed to impress the netizens.

A Reddit user commented, "Divya Bharti crying in the grave (sic)." Another netizen wrote, "This looks like a parody. why does he do that with his neck everytime he dances. the weird forward slouching. he looks dumb as sh*t (sic)."

The song also features the famous international dance group Quick Style, and netizens feel that they are wasted. A Reddit user wrote, "Who choreographed this?! QuickStyle have done so much better before - what is this juvenile nonsense? (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Saat Samundar Paar - Original Song

The original song Saat Samundar Paar was in the movie Vishwatma, which starred DIvya Bharti and Sunny Deol in the lead role. The song featured Divya, and her dance moves had grabbed everyone's attention.

The song was composed by Viju Shah and sung by Sadhana Sargam.

The makers of Vishwatma, Trimurti Films, had reportedly filed a copyright case in the Bombay High Court against Dharma Productions, Namah Pictures, music label Saregama, and rapper Badshah over the unauthorised use of their song in the TMMTMTTM teaser.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Release Date

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is slated to release on December 25, 2025. The advance booking of the film has started, and everyone is keen to know whether the movie will be able to survive the Dhurandhar stoem at the box office, as even Avatar 3 failed to make a mark at the ticket windows because of the Ranveer Singh starrer.