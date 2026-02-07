'Just Because They're Famous...': Aamir Khan & Arijit Singh Accused Of Entering WB College Without Permission, Principal 'Forced' To Delete Post

Aamir Khan, Arijit Singh Enter West Bengal College Without Permission | Photo Via X, Facebook

Actor Aamir Khan and singer Arijit Singh have been accused of entering Rani Dhanya Kumari Government College in Jiaganj, Murshidabad district, West Bengal, without permission late at night. The college principal, Ajoy Adhikari, shared CCTV footage allegedly showing Aamir and Arijit arriving with several others around 1:05 a.m., with about ten motorcycles and nearly twenty people entering the campus.

In the footage shared by a Bengali media outlet, Satya Darpan on Facebook, they can be seen getting off their bikes outside the college’s indoor games hall.

Aamir Khan & Arijit Singh Accused Of Entering College Without Permission

The incident allegedly took place on February 4, days before Aamir visited Arijit's Jiaganj residence. According to the principal, the group stayed for nearly one hour and twenty minutes, played badminton, conducted a shoot, and left around 2:25 a.m.

The principal further added, "My question is: At such a late hour, without informing the college (permission aside), they clearly did not come for social or personal reasons. They came for commercial purposes and used the college premises without authorization, even influencing the local night guard. Just because they are famous, can they do whatever they want? Are government educational institutions to be treated with such disregard?"

'Was Forced'

Adhikari deleted the videos from his Facebook account, claiming he was 'forced' to do so.

Later, in another post on Facebook, Adhikari, writing in Bengali, stated that he was deeply astonished that even after a post was deleted, people, much younger and often far less experienced, continued to dispense unsolicited wisdom, and that no one judged the incident through the lens of ethics anymore. Instead, they kept making baseless and unrealistic allegations, blindly taking the side of those they personally favoured.

He added that, except for a handful of individuals, students as a whole appeared entirely unconcerned about the dignity of the institution and its social and constitutional rights. The principal shared that, after so many years of teaching, he now feels utterly defeated, as if he had failed completely.

So far, neither Aamir Khan nor Arijit Singh has commented on the matter.