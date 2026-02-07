Saiyaara Lovers Reunite! Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda's Romantic Film Re-Releases After 8 Months Ahead Of Valentine's Day 2026

Saiyaara Re-Releases Ahead Of Valentine's Day | Photo Via Instagram

Saiyaara is back in theatres! Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's much-loved romantic film has been re-released ahead of Valentine's Day 2026, giving fans yet another chance to watch it on the big screen if they missed it during its original release on July 18, 2025.

The film marked Ahaan's debut in films, while Aneet made her first appearance as a female lead with Saiyaara in 2025. Following its release, netizens couldn't stop praising the duo's on-screen chemistry, and they soon became the talk of the town and overnight national crushes.

Saiyaara Re-Releases Ahead Of Valentine's Day

While the makers have not yet made an official announcement about Saiyaara’s re-release, the film is back on online ticketing platforms, indicating that it has returned to cinemas from today, February 7, and will run until February 13, just a day ahead of Valentine's Day on February 14, with limited shows available across theatres in Mumbai and other cities like Delhi, Bengaluru and Pune.

Photo Via: BookMyShow

About Saiyaara

The film features Ahaan Panday as Krish Kapoor, an aspiring singer, and Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra, a shy, aspiring journalist. Circumstances bring them together to collaborate on a song, and soon, love blossoms between them. But every love story comes with a twist, and Krish and Vaani's romance is no exception, as they find themselves facing a major hurdle.

When Saiyaara released last year, the makers kept Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda away from the media, and the duo did not promote the film at all. Instead, it was only director Mohit Suri who spoke about the film during its release.

Saiyaara opened to positive reviews from audiences, with several celebrities also praising Ahaan and Aneet.

The film went on to become a major success, emerging as the third-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 and the highest-grossing Indian romantic film of all time.

Even a year after its release, Saiyaara's songs continue to remain fan favourites.