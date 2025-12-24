Fan Sent Blood-Written Letter To Ahaan Panday After Saiyaara, Reveals Mother His Deanne Panday: 'We Wrote Back...'

Ananya Panday's cousin, Ahaan Panday, made his debut with Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, which also stars newcomer Aneet Padda in the lead role. The film was a box office success, and the lead pair received widespread praise for their on-screen chemistry and strong performances. Since the release of Saiyaara, Ahaan has become the latest social media crush, with fans frequently swooning over him.

Ahaan Panday Received A Blood-Written Letter By Fan

Now, Ahaan Panday's mother, Deanne Panday, has revealed that her son once received a letter written in blood from a fan, leaving the family in shock. In an interview with TheNodMag, "Just a few months ago, we received a letter written in blood. We wrote back asking them not to do such things. It’s harmful. That’s not what he would ever want for them."

Ahaan Panday Was Mobbed Within Week Of Saiyaara Release

Further, Deanne shared that within the first week of Saiyaara's theatrical release, he was being mobbed everywhere. "There was paparazzi outside our house every day. We live a very normal life—my husband (businessman Chikki Panday) doesn’t even go to events. Suddenly, everyone was watching us," she added.

Deanne shared that Ahaan didn’t know Aneet from before Saiyaara, adding how he had auditioned with a few girls. He kept insisting, "You have to work with this girl—she’s a brilliant actress."

After Saiyaara's release, reports also state that Ahaan and Aneet are dating in real life, but are keeping their relationship private. Amid the rumours, recently, Panday also clarified that he is single.

Ahaan Panday On His Dating Rumours With Aneet Padda

In a recent interview with GQ India, when asked if he was dating Aneet, Ahaan shared, "Aneet is my best friend. The whole internet thinks we’re together, but we’re not. Chemistry isn’t always romantic—it’s about comfort, safety, and being seen. We’ve both made each other feel that. Even though she’s not my girlfriend, I’ll never have a bond like I have with Aneet. Before Saiyaara, we both loved this Paulo Coelho quote: ‘It’s the possibility of a dream coming true that makes life interesting.’ We dreamed this together, and it came true. What we’ve shared is so special."