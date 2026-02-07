Splitsvilla 16: Will Ayush Jamwal Be Eliminated Next? Fans Spot Clue

Splitsvilla 16 |

Who could face elimination in the upcoming dome session of Splitsvilla Season 16? A social media user shared glimpses from the forthcoming episodes, hinting at possible outcomes. According to the speculations,

is in the danger zone and is expected to be evicted soon.

A user took to a Reddit thread with title "Elimination spoiler!" to drop some of the pictures and reveal that Ayush could be the next person to be evicted from Splitsvilla 16. The user explained, "After the villa swap ,in the pyaar villa dome session: Ayush Jamwal gets eliminated! Deeptanshu was given a chance to use his remaining split coins and save a girl, since sandy and sadaf were already safe. They convince him to safe aanisha ….which eventually leads to Ayush J getting dumped!"

As per the alleged spoiler, Deeptanshu will be given a chance to use his plit coins and save a girl. Since his close friends Sandy and Shadaf were already safe, he was asked to save Anisha. As per the reports, this will leave Ayush get eliminated and Anisha and Deeptanshu to pair up.

Splitsvilla 16: Who All Got Eliminated So Far?

The contestants who have been eliminated so far include- Anushka Ghosh, Diksha Pawar, Simran Khan, Aarav Chugh and Anuj Sharma.

Splitsvilla 16 Pyaar Villa Contestants

Akanksha Choudhary, Anjali Schmuck, Anisha Shinde, Ayush Jamwal , Deeptanshu Saini, Gauresh Gujral, Kushal Tanwar, Mohit Malhotra, Ron Kariappa, Sadhaaf Shankar, Soundharya Shetty, Suzzane, Vishu Bajaj, and Anuj Sharma.

Splitsvilla 16 Paisa Villa Contestants

Asmita Adhikari, Ayush Sharma, Chakshdeep Singh, Diksha Pawar, Harshit Gururani, Himanshu Arora, Kaira, Keona Walke, Khushi Rawall, Niharika Tiwari, Preet Singh, Sorab Bedi, Tayne De Villiers, Yogesh Rawat, and Zalak Gohil.

Splitsvilla Season 16 airs on MTV India every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 8 pm, with episodes also available for streaming on Voot. Fans can follow all the drama, tasks, and eliminations both on TV and online.