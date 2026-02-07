Actor Ishaan Khatter Buys ₹29.37 Crore Luxury Apartment In Mumbai's Prestigious Pali Hill

Actor Ishaan Khattar | File Pic

Mumbai: Actor Ishaan Khattar has purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Pali Hill area in Bandra for Rs 29.37 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.

Details of the Property

The property—Flat No. 14A in Navroz Apartment at Navroz Premises Co-operative Housing Society Ltd—has a built-up area of 2,989.05 sq ft. The apartment was sold by Kapil M. Mahtani and the transaction was registered recently.

Based on the deal value, the property was acquired at around Rs 98,200 per sq ft, reflecting the premium pricing in the Pali Hill micro-market. The buyer paid Rs 1.76 crore in stamp duty and registration charges as per registration records.

Pali Hill: A Sought-After Enclave

Pali Hill is among Mumbai’s most sought-after residential neighbourhoods, known for its proximity to Bandra’s commercial hubs and its popularity among film industry professionals and high-net-worth individuals. Property prices in the area remain among the highest in the city, driven by limited supply and strong demand for large-format luxury homes.

The transaction underscores continued interest in Mumbai’s luxury housing segment, with celebrities and affluent buyers actively acquiring high-value residential assets in prime locations.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/