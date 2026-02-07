'MMS Bana, Mujhe Fark Nahi Padta': Chandrika Dixit AKA Vada Pav Girl Leaks Husband's Chats, Accusing Him Of Having Affair With Two Women

Vada Pav Girl Leaks Husband's Chats |

Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as the Vada Pav Girl, recently shared a new video on social media, exposing chats of her husband, Yugam Gera. The video opens with Chandrika restrained in a dark room, before someone removes the cloth from her mouth and turns on the light. She then says, "Itne bure din bhi nahi aaye mere."

Chandrika went on to slam her husband, saying, "Tujhe meri karni aiyashi lag rahi hai (You think I'm just having fun?)" She further accused Yugam of fooling around with two women in a car, adding, "MMS bana, video bana, kuch bhi bana, mujhe g***** fark nahi padta."

Chandrika went on to say that she no longer wants access to his shop or to him. Responding strongly to Yugam's claims that he made her, she asserted that she was the one who helped shape his career and build his life. Chandrika added that without her support, he would still be working as a Rapido rider.

Reacting to the video, a user reacted, "Rakhi Sawant ko takkar de rahi h drama me." Another called out the duo saying, "Ya dono dreama kr raha hai." One commented, "I feel bad for their kid."

All the drama started when Chandrika uploaded a video 5 days ago, calling out her husband for allegedly cheating on her. However, Yugam denied the cheating allegations. He, however, claimed to have made a mistake but denied the severity of it. Later, Chandrika was seen uploading reels with a mystery man on her social media page, making many wonder whether she has remarried.

Chandrika Gera Dixit, widely known as Delhi's "Vada Pav Girl," is a street food vendor who rose to internet fame after videos of her selling vada pav at her stall in Sainik Vihar, Delhi, went viral on social media. Her emotional video in which she was seen crying and pleading with Municipal Corporation of Delhi officials over threats to shut down her stall, struck a chord with viewers and rapidly spread online, earning her widespread recognition and a large following.