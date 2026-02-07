 'MMS Bana, Mujhe Fark Nahi Padta': Chandrika Dixit AKA Vada Pav Girl Leaks Husband's Chats, Accusing Him Of Having Affair With Two Women
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'MMS Bana, Mujhe Fark Nahi Padta': Chandrika Dixit AKA Vada Pav Girl Leaks Husband's Chats, Accusing Him Of Having Affair With Two Women

'MMS Bana, Mujhe Fark Nahi Padta': Chandrika Dixit AKA Vada Pav Girl Leaks Husband's Chats, Accusing Him Of Having Affair With Two Women

Chandrika Dixit, the Vada Pav Girl, has leaked chats exposing her husband, Yugam Gera's, alleged affair with two women. She also claimed that her husband, Yugam, had no role in making his career.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 10:18 PM IST
article-image
Vada Pav Girl Leaks Husband's Chats |

Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as the Vada Pav Girl, recently shared a new video on social media, exposing chats of her husband, Yugam Gera. The video opens with Chandrika restrained in a dark room, before someone removes the cloth from her mouth and turns on the light. She then says, "Itne bure din bhi nahi aaye mere."

Chandrika went on to slam her husband, saying, "Tujhe meri karni aiyashi lag rahi hai (You think I'm just having fun?)" She further accused Yugam of fooling around with two women in a car, adding, "MMS bana, video bana, kuch bhi bana, mujhe g***** fark nahi padta."

Chandrika went on to say that she no longer wants access to his shop or to him. Responding strongly to Yugam's claims that he made her, she asserted that she was the one who helped shape his career and build his life. Chandrika added that without her support, he would still be working as a Rapido rider.

Reacting to the video, a user reacted, "Rakhi Sawant ko takkar de rahi h drama me." Another called out the duo saying, "Ya dono dreama kr raha hai." One commented, "I feel bad for their kid."

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Shiv Sena (Shinde) Cuts Deputy Mayor Tenure To 15 Months As Sanjay Ghadi Set For Unopposed Election
Mumbai News: Shiv Sena (Shinde) Cuts Deputy Mayor Tenure To 15 Months As Sanjay Ghadi Set For Unopposed Election
'MMS Bana, Mujhe Fark Nahi Padta': Chandrika Dixit AKA Vada Pav Girl Leaks Husband's Chats, Accusing Him Of Having Affair With Two Women
'MMS Bana, Mujhe Fark Nahi Padta': Chandrika Dixit AKA Vada Pav Girl Leaks Husband's Chats, Accusing Him Of Having Affair With Two Women
Kuldeep Yadav And Varun Chakravarthy Visit Shri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple
Kuldeep Yadav And Varun Chakravarthy Visit Shri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple
India's Gems & Jewellery Sector Hails Historic US Trade Deal, Zero Tariffs On Diamonds Set To Boost Exports And Jobs
India's Gems & Jewellery Sector Hails Historic US Trade Deal, Zero Tariffs On Diamonds Set To Boost Exports And Jobs

All the drama started when Chandrika uploaded a video 5 days ago, calling out her husband for allegedly cheating on her. However, Yugam denied the cheating allegations. He, however, claimed to have made a mistake but denied the severity of it. Later, Chandrika was seen uploading reels with a mystery man on her social media page, making many wonder whether she has remarried.

Read Also
Chandrika Dixit AKA Vada Pav Girl's Mystery Man Hints Big Reveal On February 8; Netizens React 'Bhai...
article-image

Chandrika Gera Dixit, widely known as Delhi's "Vada Pav Girl," is a street food vendor who rose to internet fame after videos of her selling vada pav at her stall in Sainik Vihar, Delhi, went viral on social media. Her emotional video in which she was seen crying and pleading with Municipal Corporation of Delhi officials over threats to shut down her stall, struck a chord with viewers and rapidly spread online, earning her widespread recognition and a large following.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'MMS Bana, Mujhe Fark Nahi Padta': Chandrika Dixit AKA Vada Pav Girl Leaks Husband's Chats, Accusing...
'MMS Bana, Mujhe Fark Nahi Padta': Chandrika Dixit AKA Vada Pav Girl Leaks Husband's Chats, Accusing...
The 50: Is Karan Patel Okay? Actor Likely To Return Soon After Rib Injury
The 50: Is Karan Patel Okay? Actor Likely To Return Soon After Rib Injury
Sunil Thapa Death: Priyanka Chopra Pens Heartfelt Note For Her Coach Sir, Says 'You Kept Me Together...
Sunil Thapa Death: Priyanka Chopra Pens Heartfelt Note For Her Coach Sir, Says 'You Kept Me Together...
Splitsvilla 16: Will Ayush Jamwal Be Eliminated Next? Fans Spot Clue
Splitsvilla 16: Will Ayush Jamwal Be Eliminated Next? Fans Spot Clue
'Disgusting, Rotten Mind': Prakash Raj REACTS To Post Claiming 'Jesus Didn't Help Jemimah, Balaji...
'Disgusting, Rotten Mind': Prakash Raj REACTS To Post Claiming 'Jesus Didn't Help Jemimah, Balaji...