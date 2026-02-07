The 50: Is Karan Patel Okay? Actor Likely To Return Soon After Rib Injury

Karan Patel |

Is Karan Patel Okay? What exactly happened to him? Previously, there were reports about Karan leaving the show The 50 because of his alleged fight. However, this news turned out to be untrue. Now, the reports claim that Karan was not fell and had to take a break for some medical reason, leaving fans wondering what exactly happened to him.

Why Did Karan Patel Take Break From The 50?

As per Viral Bhayani’s report, Karan stepped away from The 50 for a brief period due to a rib injury sustained during one of the tasks. He accidentally collided with a fellow contestant, which left him in considerable pain and made it difficult for him to continue on the show. Following medical advice, he decided to take a short break. Later, it was confirmed that he had suffered a minor rib cage injury.

How Is Karan Patel Now?

Karan is reported doing well now. He is recovering well and is expected to re-enter The 50. As per the reports, his comeback is already scheduled. Let us further wait for his exit and his comeback episode.

Recently, Karan has found himself at the center of controversy over tattoos featuring multiple religious symbols on his hand. Fans noticed an "Allah" tattoo, which sparked debate online, with some users claiming that tattoos are considered haram in Islam.

According to reports, The New24 has claimed that Urvashi Dholakia and Arushi Chawla are expected to be the next contestants to face elimination in the upcoming episodes. The same report also states that six participants: Vanshaj Singh, Saurabh Ghadge, Sumaria Shaikh, Jahnavi Killekar, Dushyant Kukreja, and Khanzaadi, have already been confirmed as eliminated. Additionally, Heena Kumawat and Archit Kaushik have also been eliminated from the show.

The 50 is set to air 50 days straight at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar and at 10.30 pm on Colors TV.