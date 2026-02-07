 Vanshaj Singh Returns To The 50 As Wild Card? Netizens React 'Hatred & Interviews Kaam Aa Gayi'
Vanshaj Singh, the first contestant eliminated from The 50, grabbed headlines after publicly criticizing Karan Patel and Prince Narula, and reports now suggest he may return as a wildcard contestant. With multiple eliminations already in Week 1, viewers are eager to see if Vanshaj’s comeback will spark fresh drama inside the house.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 03:53 PM IST
Vanshaj Singh |

Vanshaj Singh was the first contestant to be eliminated from The 50 house. Following his exit, he was seen lashing out at Karan Patel over the decision to eliminate him, repeatedly referring to him as an “uncle.” Vanshaj also called out Prince Narula for not standing up for an “outsider” in the industry, despite Prince once being one himself. However, recent reports suggest that Vanshaj may be returning to the show. Does this hint at more controversy ahead?

Will Vanshaj Singh Return To The 50?

As per Film Window's report, Vanshaj will be returning to The 50 as a wildcard contestant. As the news went viral on social media, a user reacted, "Itni saari hatred and interviews kaam aa gayi." Others are now wondering whether Vanshaj will be just as outspoken inside the house as he has been outside, particularly about Prince and Karan. One tweeted, "Jitna bahar bola utna kr diya under toh prince ka princess Banega." Let us further wait to see when will Vanshaj return to The 50 and whether he will clap back to the claims made during his elimination.

The 50: Karan Patel's Allah Tattoo Sparks Controversy; Calling It Haram, Netizens React 'It Was...
The 50: How Many Contestants Are Eliminated So Far?

Week 1 of The 50 has come to an end, and several contestants have already been eliminated from the show. Vanshaj Singh became the first contestant to be eliminated on Day 1 by his fellow players. Later, Saurabh Gadghe and Sumaira Shaikh were evicted in a double elimination. In the latest episode of The 50, Archit Kaushik was eliminated after getting involved in a physical altercation with Maxtern.

The 50 India is a high-stakes reality game show where survival in the competition depends entirely on the contestants’ performance, strategy, and decision-making. The show airs straight for 50 days. The new episodes releases at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar and at 10.30 pm on Colors TV.

