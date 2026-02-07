Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 7: Did Mihir Die? Viewers Left Anxious As He Is Left Bleeding While Saving Tulsi

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 7: Today's episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 begins with Mihir throwing out Ranvijay. After seeing Vaishanvi cry, Tulsi says that she should have beaten him. Meanwhile, Saloni apologizes to Dev for gifting him such an expensive watch. He pretends to be humble, saying she shouldn’t have given him such a costly gift. Hearing this, Saloni suggests returning the watch, but he cleverly avoids it.

Saloni then asks him not to leave his work because of her, unaware that he actually doesn’t work. Meanwhile, Mihir is seen adoring Tulsi while watching her work. Noina observes this, and Mihir cleverly claims he was just laughing at Tulsi, as she thinks she’s managing the kitchen in the factory.

Noina then wonders why Tulsi refused to give Mihir a divorce and speculates whether she has started developing feelings for him. Mihir responds that she doesn’t have feelings for him; otherwise, she would have returned to him in six years. He also claims that he is not on Tulsi’s side and only thinks about himself.

Elsewhere, Pari recalls her first marriage with Ajay. When asked why she divorced him, she says there was never anything wrong between them and reminisces about the moments they shared during their marriage.

Meanwhile, Vrinda panics as her physiotherapy session gets canceled. Angad offers to do the extra work, but Vrinda apologizes for making him work harder on her account. She then explains that it isn’t solely his responsibility to run the house.

Ranvijay asks his friend Suhas for help in taking revenge on Tulsi by tempting him with the greed of handling expenses in Thailand. He plans retaliation for the slap Tulsi gave him and instructs Suhas to create trouble at the factory, knowing Tulsi leaves last.

On the other hand, Mihir becomes worried about Tulsi’s health as she works overtime. As she leaves for home, Mihir follows, unaware of a hazard awaiting them. Ranvijay’s friend drops a heavy box, but Mihir jumps in to save Tulsi. The box falls on him, and he starts vomiting blood. As the workers rush for help, Tulsi calls an ambulance while Suhas flees the scene.

Mihir tells Tulsi that he might not survive and is about to confess his feelings when he closes his eyes. The ambulance arrives, and Mihir is taken to the hospital. The promo then shows Mihir in the hospital. Meanwhile, Ranvijay’s friend Suhas realizes he lost his watch at the accident site.