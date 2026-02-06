 Engaged Season 2 Teaser Out! Elvish Yadav & Jiya Shankar To Host, Splitsvilla Stars Nikhil Mallik & Pallak Yadav Join Cast; Release Date Inside
Engaged Season 2 Teaser Out! Elvish Yadav & Jiya Shankar To Host, Splitsvilla Stars Nikhil Mallik & Pallak Yadav Join Cast; Release Date Inside

Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar have officially been confirmed as hosts of Engaged Season 2, debunking viral engagement rumours sparked by a hand-holding photo. The teaser reveals former couples confronting their past, parental involvement to test commitment, and promises drama, with new season premiering on February 14.

Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar are not engaged but will be hosting Engaged Season 2 together, which has now been officially announced. Jio Hotstar released the official teaser of Engaged Season 2, where the duo is heard saying, "Mai aur Jiya aa rahe hain in logon ki love story ko reset karne." This confirms that the viral engagement post was purely promotional and not reflective of reality.

"Pyaar ne kuch logon ka system hila rakha hai," says Elvish in the Engaged Season 2 teaser. The teaser hints that some contestants, have previously dated but their relationships didn't work out, now they will confront their past partners. The trailer also reveals that parents will be called in to test the couples' real commitment.

Elvish drops the teaser saying, "Dil toot chuka hai lekin hope nahi! Iss Valentines, main aur @jiyaashankarofficial lekar aa rahe hain Engaged S2."

Engaged Season 2 will see Splitsvilla fame Devkaran Sharma, Nikhil Malik and Pallak Yadav in the show.

Mumbai: MHADA to Offer 49 Unsold Shops Under ‘First Come, First Served’ Scheme After Weak E-Auction Response
Mumbai: MHADA to Offer 49 Unsold Shops Under ‘First Come, First Served’ Scheme After Weak E-Auction Response
'Cheaper Than Tara Sutaria Clip': Gaurav Khanna's Wife Akanksha Chamola Faces Backlash Over Viral Intimate Dance Video- Watch
'Cheaper Than Tara Sutaria Clip': Gaurav Khanna's Wife Akanksha Chamola Faces Backlash Over Viral Intimate Dance Video- Watch
Sapphire Foods Swings To Q3 Loss On Labour Code, Merger Costs; Revenue Rises
Sapphire Foods Swings To Q3 Loss On Labour Code, Merger Costs; Revenue Rises
'Manoj Bajpayee Murdabad': Members Of Brahmin Community In Bhopal Protest Against Ghooskhor Pandat; Demand Title Change - Watch Video
'Manoj Bajpayee Murdabad': Members Of Brahmin Community In Bhopal Protest Against Ghooskhor Pandat; Demand Title Change - Watch Video

Engaged Season 2 Release Date

The new season of Engaged: Roka Ya Dhokha will be released on February 14, 2026. It will release on Jio Hotstar.

Speculation about Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar doing a show together began after Elvish posted a photo holding Jiya’s hand, showing a ring. The caption read, "Gave love another chance & I found my (a red heart)." The post led many to wonder if the duo had secretly gotten engaged. However, since Jiya was already rumored to be dating someone else, these engagement speculations were soon debunked, and it was later confirmed that they would be hosting a dating show together.

Elvish Yadav, the popular YouTuber and social media star, was recently seen showcasing his wit and humor on Laughter Chefs, where his comic timing won him accolades. Over the years, he has also appeared in reality shows like Bigg Boss OTT 2, MTV Roadies XX, and hosted game-based shows on Jio Hotstar, cementing his presence in mainstream entertainment. Jiya Shankar, on the other hand, is known for her versatile acting in television, with memorable roles in Meri Hanikarak Biwi, Kaatelal & Sons, and Pishachini, and has also been a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 2, gaining massive recognition.

