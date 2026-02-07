Sunil Thapa Death: Priyanka Chopra Pens Heartfelt Note For Her Coach Sir, Says 'You Kept Me Together When I Lost My Dad'

Sunil Thapa Death |

Nepali actor Sunil Thapa, who played the role of Priyanka Chopra's coach in Mary Kom, has passed away at the age of 68. His death was confirmed on Saturday by CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes' Association). Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram, sharing a clip from her movie Mary Kom and writing a heartfelt note for Thapa. She recalled how he kept her together when she had just lost her father.

Priyanka wrote, "You will always be my Coach Sir. You kept me together when I had just lost my dad. You loved me and helped me through many tough days without even realizing (sic)."

The actress and Nick Jonas wife added that Thapa's hug and laugh will always be a part of her memories. Further extending her heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family, Priyanka said, "Gone too young but never forgotten. Thank you for your kindness at a time that I was broken."

Priyanka shared a scene from her movie Mary Kom where Thapa tells her, "Ye 20 by 20 ki duniya mein ye tumhara pehla kamai hai (sic)." In the clip, she puts on the gloves as her coach encourages her to spend her earnings with an open heart, while he trains her to become Mary Kom.

CINTAA mourned the passing of Sunil Thapa, announcing his sudden demise. The association wrote, "Actively shooting for Ram Nam Satyo Ho until late last night, he remained dedicated to his craft till the very end."

Sunil Thapa was brought to the hospital unconscious, and an immediate ECG confirmed his death, a hospital source told The Kathmandu Post. Doctors suspect cardiac arrest as the cause, though the official medical report is yet to be released.

Sunil Thapa's funeral will be held on Sunday, February 8, 2026.

Besides Mary Kom, Sunil Thapa also played a key role in The Family Man Season 3 as David Khuzou. Mourning the death of Thapa, Family Man's led actor Manoj Bajpayee wrote, "It's so so sad! God bless your soul sir! My 3rd season TFM memories will live forever because of you!"