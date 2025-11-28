Ahaan Panday Enjoys Dinner Date With Aneet Padda Days After Denying Relationship Rumours In Mumbai, Duo Exits Restaurant Separately—VIDEO

Ever since Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara released theatrically, netizens have been gushing over their on-screen chemistry. Soon after, rumours began circulating that Ahaan and Aneet are a real-life couple. Recently, Karan Johar even predicted on Sania Mirza's talk show that they could be the next 'Bollywood it couple'. However, Ahaan set the record straight, stating that Aneet is his 'best friend' and not his girlfriend.

Ahaan Panday Enjoys Dinner Date With Aneet Padda

Days after denying the relationship rumours, Ahaan and Aneet were spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai on Thursday evening, sparking speculation once again, especially since the two left separately instead of together, something they likely would have done if they were just best friends.

Check it out:

Ahaan Panday On His Dating Rumours With Aneet Padda

In a recent interview with GQ India, when asked if he was dating Aneet, Ahaan shared, "Aneet is my best friend. The whole internet thinks we’re together, but we’re not. Chemistry isn’t always romantic—it’s about comfort, safety, and being seen. We’ve both made each other feel that. Even though she’s not my girlfriend, I’ll never have a bond like I have with Aneet. Before Saiyaara, we both loved this Paulo Coelho quote: ‘It’s the possibility of a dream coming true that makes life interesting.’ We dreamed this together, and it came true. What we’ve shared is so special."

Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda In 'Committed' Relationship

According to Deccan Chronicle, Ahaan and Aneet are in a committed relationship. A source close to YRF's Aditya Chopra said, "Theirs is one of the most beautiful love stories in the entertainment industry. It happened organically while they were shooting together for Saiyaara. She was innocent and vulnerable. He looked after her during the shooting. They drew close as they worked. Eventually, friendship turned into a deep love. Aneet and Ahaan are in a committed relationship.

Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda To Keep Relationship Private

However, the duo has been asked to keep their romance private due to the dynamics of the film industry. Aditya Chopra believes that their status as a committed couple could affect their popularity.