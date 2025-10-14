 Inside Video: Aneet Padda Celebrates 23rd Birthday With Saiyaara Co-Star & Rumoured Boyfriend Ahaan Panday
After Ahaan Panday shared pictures from their Coldplay concert date, a video of Aneet Padda's birthday celebration has gone viral. In the clip, the Saiyaara actress is seen cutting a huge cake. Ahaan is then seen feeding a piece of the cake to her rumoured ladylove as the title track of Saiyaara plays in the background

Ria SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 09:20 AM IST
article-image

Actress Aneet Padda turned 23 on Monday (October 13) and she celebrated her special day with her Saiyaara co-star and rumoured boyfriend Ahaan Panday. After Ahaan shared pictures from their Coldplay concert date, a video of Aneet's birthday celebration has gone viral.

In the video, the actress is seen cutting a huge cake. Ahaan is then seen feeding a piece of the cake to her rumoured ladylove as the title track of Saiyaara plays in the background.

Take a look at the now-viral video here:

Ever since Saiyaara was released, netizens haven't stopped gushing over their on-screen chemistry. Soon after, rumours started swirling that Ahaan and Aneet might be a couple in real life. They have, however, not reacted to the reports yet.

To make Aneet's birthday more special, Ahaan posted unseen throwback glimpses from their concert date on his Instagram stories. One of the photos shows Aneet getting goofy while Ahaan poses for a cosy selfie; his eyes are shut as he enjoys the moment.

article-image

Another picture captures Aneet watching the fireworks at the concert. The final video shows Ahaan and Aneet flaunting their concert wristbands before Ahaan turns the camera towards Aneet, who happily shows off her smiling face.

According to Deccan Chronicle, Ahaan and Aneet are in a committed relationship.

A source close to YRF's Aditya Chopra had said a few daysback, "Theirs is one of the most beautiful love stories in the entertainment industry. It happened organically while they were shooting together for Saiyaara. She was innocent and vulnerable. He looked after her during the shooting. They drew close as they worked. Eventually, friendship turned into a deep love. Aneet and Ahaan are in a committed relationship."

Ahaan and Aneet have often been spotted together in Mumbai since the success of Saiyaara, most notably shopping at a mall with Ahaan and his mother, Deanne Panday. Aneet had also joined him for the Raksha Bandhan celebrations at his cousin, actress Ananya Panday's home.

Inside Video: Aneet Padda Celebrates 23rd Birthday With Saiyaara Co-Star & Rumoured Boyfriend Ahaan...

