Bigg Boss 19's Zeeshan Quadri SLAMS Amaal Mallik & Tanya Mittal: 'My Own People Backstabbed & Lied' - EXCLUSIVE

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Zeishan Quadri recently opened up about the shocking betrayals he witnessed inside the house, pointing fingers at two of his closest allies - Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal. While both were seen as friends and confidants during his stint on the show, Zeeshan revealed that their true colours surfaced after he watched certain clips outside the house. After his elimination, Zeishan joined The Free Press Journal for a candid conversation and exposed Amaal and Tanya.

Speaking about Amaal Mallik’s actions, Zeishan, who appeared visibly hurt, said, “I was really shocked to see that the people I called my brothers were talking behind my back. Nehal, Farhana, Amaal, Baseer, and Shehbaaz were all sitting together and discussing how I should be removed from the group. Everyone agreed! I mean, didn’t any of them have the guts to say it to my face? I definitely would have.”

When asked if he had any clue that Amaal was plotting against him, Zeishan revealed, “Not at all. I had no idea. Nehal could’ve told me, but she was busy playing her own game. Even when Salman Sir called her out for not taking Amaal’s name, she didn’t admit it. When she finally confronted Amaal, he still tried to brush it off. Nehal knew that if she told me, I would’ve reacted strongly and it could’ve affected her game. So she kept quiet. If I had been sent to the secret room and seen what they were doing, I would’ve returned like a machine gun - blasting everyone verbally (laughs). I’m someone who values loyalty. If I had known, my entire approach in the game would’ve changed.”

Zeishan also spoke about his complicated relationship with Tanya, explaining why he didn’t bid her a proper goodbye. “I just thought if I stayed longer, she’d start crying and questioning - ‘Why didn’t I get evicted? Why him?’ So before that could start, I quietly left.”

He further exposed Tanya’s alleged dishonesty, stating, “I always knew she was lying. Her story kept changing - one day she said she was born with bodyguards and PSOs, then suddenly she’s travelling by local train, then she says she never leaves the house, then she had a boyfriend! Her stories never added up. I won’t say everything was false, but a lot of what she said didn’t match reality.”

Looking ahead, Zeishan shared how he would approach the game if he re-enters Bigg Boss 19 as a wildcard contestant. “I’ll definitely play more individually. No groups, no fake bonds. Now that I know people from my own group were backstabbing me, I’d change my game completely. And honestly, if I had gotten even a small hint earlier, I would’ve blasted everyone right there.”