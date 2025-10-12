 '60 Ke Umar Tak Theek Hai': Kunickaa Sadanand Opens Up About 2 Live-In Relationships, 4 Romances & 2 Marriages On Bigg Boss 19
Kunickaa Sadanand opened up about her love life and alcohol struggles. She revealed 2 live-in relationships, 4 romances, and 2 marriages, admitting, "Matlab 60 ke umar tak theek hai (laughs)." She also recalled a costly champagne date that made her uncomfortable. Earlier, Kunickaa was in six-year affair with singer Kumar Sanu, which began while he was married but estranged from his wife.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 01:31 PM IST
article-image

Actress Kunickaa Sadanand, currently a contestant on Bigg Boss 19, opened up about her love life in one of the episodes of the show. She also admitted to struggling with alcohol addiction, revealing that she drank heavily after feeling emotionally low following a breakup, often going to nightclubs to cope.

Kunickaa Sadanand On Her Alcohol Addiction

In a candid conversation with Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, and Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa said, "Main drugs bilkul nahi karti, but ek time tha jab main bahot peeti thi, emotionally main bahot down thi, breakup ke baad. Main itna phool gayi thi baap re baap, aur dubbing karte waqt maine apne aap ko dekha baap re baap, ye main kya lag rahi hoon."

Kunickaa Sadanand Talks About Her Love Life

Further, the actress added, "I have had two live-in relationships and four romances. Aur do shaadiyaan bhi. Matlab 60 ke umar tak theek hai (laughs)" Upon hearing this, Mridul said, "I just need this confidence in life."

She also recalled going on a date where she once shared champagne worth Rs 20,000. Later, when the man brought it up, it affected her deeply, and she decided never to go on such dates again. The experience had made her uncomfortable, and when the person invited her out again, she politely declined.

Kunickaa Sadanand Reveals She Never Dated An Actor

When Gaurav asked her if she had ever dated an actor, she denied it, saying that with actors, the problem is they love themselves too much and cannot truly love anyone else, especially top actors. She added that they are always checking themselves in the mirror, asking, 'How am I looking?'

Kunickaa had an affair with singer Kumar Sanu, which began when he was married but estranged from his wife. She revealed that the relationship lasted for six years.

