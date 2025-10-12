Akshardham: Operation Vajra Shakti On OTT- Where To Watch Akshaye Khanna's Film

Akshardham: Operation Vajra Shakti | Photo Credit:

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna has returned in a gripping patriotic drama titled “Akshardham: Operation Vajra Shakti,” a film inspired by one of India’s most heroic real-life counter-terrorism operations. The film has created immense buzz for its powerful storyline, stellar performances, and realistic portrayal of bravery and sacrifice. It is streaming on ZEE5 and YouTube.

About Akshardham: Operation Vajra Shakti

The film is directed by Ken Ghosh. It is written by William Borthwick and Simon Fantauzzo. The movie is produced by Abhimanyu Singh under the banner of Contiloe Pictures. The film is based on the 2002 Akshardham temple attack in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, and the subsequent swift counter-operation conducted by India’s elite security forces. Akshaye Khanna plays the role of an intelligence officer who leads a courageous mission — Operation Vajra Shakti — to neutralize the terrorists and restore peace.

Storyline

Akshardham: Operation Vajra Shakti narrates the tale of Hanut Singh, an NSG officer troubled by a previous operation, as he spearheads a perilous mission to eliminate terrorists and protect innocent people. The storyline focuses on the procedural details of the rescue while delving into the personal and emotional struggles encountered by the team.

Cast and characters

The film features Akshaye Khanna as Major Hanut Singh, Vivek Dahiya as Captain Rohit Bagga, Akshay Oberoi as Captain Bibek, Samir Soni as Gujarat CM Choksi, Javed Khan King as Himself, Ravi Kothari, and Kallirroi Tziafeta as Angela, among others. The film was released in theatres on July 9, 2021. Tejal Shetye has done the cinematography and Mukesh Thakur has edited the film and Kartik Shah has composed the music of the film.