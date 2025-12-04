 TRP Week 47: Laughter Chefs 3 Climbs The Chart While Anupamaa & Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Continue To Lead
TRP Week 47: Laughter Chefs 3 Climbs The Chart While Anupamaa & Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Continue To Lead

BARC's Week 47 TRP ratings show Anupamaa and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 maintaining their dominance, with Laughter Chefs Season 3 making an impressive debut at No. 3. Bigg Boss 19, on the other hand, continue to maintain its steady position amid Grand Finale.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 09:08 PM IST
article-image
Week 47 TRP | Instagram

The Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC) has officially released the Week 47 TRP ratings for television soaps. Anupamaa and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 continue to dominate the charts, with Rupali Ganguly’s widely discussed show Anupamaa firmly holding the No. 1 spot for several consecutive weeks.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 takes the second position, while Laughter Chefs Season 3 makes a strong entry at No. 3 during its premiere week, gaining significant popularity. The fourth place is secured by Udne Ki Asha, followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai at No. 5. Tum Se Tum Tak ranks sixth, Vasudha claims the seventh spot, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah lands at No. 8. The ninth position is then followed by Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan.

With Bigg Boss 19 entering its finale week, the show continues to perform well, maintaining its position at No. 10 in Week 47.

Week 47 TRP Rating: Top 5 TV Shows

Anupamaa

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Laughter Chefs Season 3

Udne Ki Asha

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Tum Se Tum Tak

Vasudha

Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Bigg Boss 19

In the Week 47 list of Hindi TV's most buzzworthy actors, Bigg Boss 19 contestant Gaurav Khanna has surged to the top with 5.56% buzz as the finale intensifies. Rupali Ganguly from Anupamaa continues her stronghold on audience attention, securing the second spot with 5.12%, while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Samridhii Shukla remains steady in third place at 4.76%. The fourth position is claimed by Ashnoor Kaur, whose growing presence has kept her in the spotlight, followed closely by Rohit Purohit in fifth, solidifying his place among the week’s most talked-about TV personalities.

