 Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday & Kriti Sanon: Hottest Looks From Filmfare Awards 2025
From classic black ties to couture sarees and avant-garde gowns, check out who wore what at the Filmfare Awards 2025 in Ahmedabad.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 02:13 PM IST
Filmfare Awards 2025 | Image Credit: X

Last night, the Filmfare Awards 2025 in Ahmedabad were nothing short of a sartorial spectacle, with Bollywood’s finest stepping onto the red carpet in style statements that ranged from timeless elegance to bold experimentation. From classic black ties to couture sarees and avant-garde gowns, the evening was about fashion as much as it was about films.

Shah Rukh Khan

King Khan brought his signature charm, opting for a tailored black suit accented with a crisp white lapel. Minimalist yet impactful, his look was elevated with a sleek diamond pendant and polished black shoes. SRK proved once again that understated elegance can make the loudest statement.

Tabu Walks As The Ultimate 'Noor' In Bedazzling Anarkali At Lakme Fashion Week 2025
article-image

Nitanshi Goel

Stepping out in Gauri & Nainika’s yellow strapless mermaid gown, Gen-Z actress Nitanshi Goel wowed with a structured silhouette and off-shoulder puff sleeves. The Rs 1.45 lakh ensemble was styled with a delicate choker and soft, dewy makeup, offering a fresh, youthful glow perfect for the red carpet.

Ananya Panday

At the awards gala, Ananya Panday made a bold statement in a Bandhani-inspired saree designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The pre-pleated skirt was paired with a strapless, Patola-inspired embroidered corset featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline, criss-cross ribbon ties, and shimmering threadwork. Styled by Ami Patel, she draped the pallu elegantly across her arms and accessorised with statement earrings.

Read Also
Mrunal Thakur Is A Rockstar In Metallic Gold; 'Thoda Smile De Dejiye,' Say Fans
article-image

Karan Johar

Known for his signature flamboyance, Karan Johar dazzled in a Falguni Shane Peacock white blazer adorned with intricate rhinestone embellishments on the shoulders. Paired with a black shirt, trousers, and sleek black glasses, this look mirrored Karan’s signature opulent-meets-eccentric style.

Kajol

Kajol exuded old-world glamour in a sequined black saree with a matching blouse and strappy sleeves. Her ensemble was accentuated with a pastel emerald and diamond choker, minimal makeup, and soft curls, allowing the delicate sequins and threadwork of the saree to shine.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon graced the red carpet in a daring emerald green sculptural gown by Amit Aggarwal. Made of high-shine organza with a fitted bodice, her look was a masterclass in modern glamour. A matching choker and a sleek bun rounded off the ensemble, keeping the focus on the sculptural drama of the dress.

