'Yeh Walk Hai?': Shalini Passi Brutally TROLLED For Her Ramp Walk At Lakme Fashion Week – Video

Art patron and philanthropist Shalini Passi recently took the runway at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI in Delhi, walking for designer Nikita Mhaisalkar’s “Beyond” collection. While her appearance was meant to capture cosmic glamour, it instead became a talking point online and not for the reasons one might expect.

Shalini Passi's ramp walk trolled

In a video shared by the official FDCI Instagram handle, Shalini can be seen strutting down the ramp in an elaborate velvet fishtail gown. However, her walk quickly drew criticism from viewers who found it awkward and unpolished. Within hours, the comment section was flooded with remarks poking fun at her runway skills.

Check out her ramp walk below:

One user commented, “Yeh walk hein???? lolllllll.” Another added, “Why so ajeeb sa walk 👀.” Others called out the event for overlooking professional models, with one person writing, “Instead of hiring potential models with good walk nah ‘freshers will we won’t give a chance.’”

Some viewers also took digs at her confidence and body language. “God… can’t they afford any good models???” one comment read, while another stated, “She looks so uncomfortable in this outfit… and lacks confidence 🙌🙌🙌.”

Her look decoded

Despite the online mockery, Shalini’s outfit was undeniably striking. She wore a velvet fishtail gown from Nikita Mhaisalkar’s Beyond collection, which drew inspiration from galaxies and celestial textures. The gown featured shimmering cosmic embroidery, halter-style straps, and metallic detailing.

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame complemented her show-stopping look with just a pair of dangling earrings. Her glam was stunning with dewy skin, highlighted cheks and nude glossy lips, while her hair was tied up in a high bun.