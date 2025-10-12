 'Yeh Walk Hai?': Shalini Passi Brutally TROLLED For Her Ramp Walk At Lakme Fashion Week – Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyle'Yeh Walk Hai?': Shalini Passi Brutally TROLLED For Her Ramp Walk At Lakme Fashion Week – Video

'Yeh Walk Hai?': Shalini Passi Brutally TROLLED For Her Ramp Walk At Lakme Fashion Week – Video

Shalini Passi recently took the runway at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI in Delhi, walking for designer Nikita Mhaisalkar’s “Beyond” collection.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 03:39 PM IST
article-image
Shalini Passi at Lakme Fashion Week 2025 | Image: FDCI

Art patron and philanthropist Shalini Passi recently took the runway at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI in Delhi, walking for designer Nikita Mhaisalkar’s “Beyond” collection. While her appearance was meant to capture cosmic glamour, it instead became a talking point online and not for the reasons one might expect.

Shalini Passi's ramp walk trolled

In a video shared by the official FDCI Instagram handle, Shalini can be seen strutting down the ramp in an elaborate velvet fishtail gown. However, her walk quickly drew criticism from viewers who found it awkward and unpolished. Within hours, the comment section was flooded with remarks poking fun at her runway skills.

Check out her ramp walk below:

FPJ Shorts
‘She Kept Ordering Blue Label Until...’: Man Duped In Dating App Scam At Thane Bar; Post Goes Viral
‘She Kept Ordering Blue Label Until...’: Man Duped In Dating App Scam At Thane Bar; Post Goes Viral
Manipur Police Rifleman Arrested With Contraband Drugs; Two More Peddlers Held In Crackdown
Manipur Police Rifleman Arrested With Contraband Drugs; Two More Peddlers Held In Crackdown
Delhi Police Arrest Four, Recover 440 Kg Cashews Stolen From Warehouse In New Kondli Area
Delhi Police Arrest Four, Recover 440 Kg Cashews Stolen From Warehouse In New Kondli Area
Maharani Season 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Huma Qureshi's Series Online?
Maharani Season 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Huma Qureshi's Series Online?

One user commented, “Yeh walk hein???? lolllllll.” Another added, “Why so ajeeb sa walk 👀.” Others called out the event for overlooking professional models, with one person writing, “Instead of hiring potential models with good walk nah ‘freshers will we won’t give a chance.’”

Read Also
Tabu Walks As The Ultimate 'Noor' In Bedazzling Anarkali At Lakme Fashion Week 2025
article-image

Some viewers also took digs at her confidence and body language. “God… can’t they afford any good models???” one comment read, while another stated, “She looks so uncomfortable in this outfit… and lacks confidence 🙌🙌🙌.”

Her look decoded

Despite the online mockery, Shalini’s outfit was undeniably striking. She wore a velvet fishtail gown from Nikita Mhaisalkar’s Beyond collection, which drew inspiration from galaxies and celestial textures. The gown featured shimmering cosmic embroidery, halter-style straps, and metallic detailing.

Read Also
Mrunal Thakur Is A Rockstar In Metallic Gold; 'Thoda Smile De Dejiye,' Say Fans
article-image

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame complemented her show-stopping look with just a pair of dangling earrings. Her glam was stunning with dewy skin, highlighted cheks and nude glossy lips, while her hair was tied up in a high bun.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

What Is October Theory & Why Gen Z's Are Calling It 'Second New Year'

What Is October Theory & Why Gen Z's Are Calling It 'Second New Year'

'Yeh Walk Hai?': Shalini Passi Brutally TROLLED For Her Ramp Walk At Lakme Fashion Week – Video

'Yeh Walk Hai?': Shalini Passi Brutally TROLLED For Her Ramp Walk At Lakme Fashion Week – Video

Heartbreaking! Old Woman Cries Inconsablably As 20-Year-Old Peepal Tree She Planted Is Cut Down:...

Heartbreaking! Old Woman Cries Inconsablably As 20-Year-Old Peepal Tree She Planted Is Cut Down:...

Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday & Kriti Sanon: Hottest Looks From Filmfare Awards 2025

Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday & Kriti Sanon: Hottest Looks From Filmfare Awards 2025

'Wannabe Kareena Kapoor'! Did Kusha Kapila Try To Imitate Actor With Neon Leopard Print Saree?

'Wannabe Kareena Kapoor'! Did Kusha Kapila Try To Imitate Actor With Neon Leopard Print Saree?