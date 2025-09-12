'Bahot Dhotiya Khul Jaayenge...': Kumar Sanu's Son Jaan Reacts To Kunickaa Sadanand's 'Industry Mein Rape Nahi Hote' Comment - Video

Actress and host Kunickaa Sadanand, currently seen in the Bigg Boss 19 house, has found herself at the centre of a storm after an old interview clip resurfaced on social media. The video, which is now going viral, has drawn sharp criticism from netizens over her controversial remarks on sexual assault in the film industry.

In the eight-month-old interview with Siddharth Kannan, Kunickaa claimed that rape does not exist in Bollywood, arguing that women often give "hints" to directors and producers. She said, "Humari industry mein na, main aisa maanti hoon, ki rape nahi hota hai. Kahi na kahi ladki ki taraf se bhi ek ishara hota hai. Ab jaise main aapke paas aayi kaam ke liye, ‘Hi, sir, I’d like to work with you koi accha role hoga toh....' Yeh ho gaya ek?"

To further illustrate her point, she repeated the statement in a suggestive tone. When the host mentioned instances of actresses adjusting directors' collars, she replied that if someone praises a director's perfume, "He will ask her to come close and smell it."

The actress went on to say, "Aap aisi aisi line bolenge toh… I’ve never heard of anybody being raped who has been clear and straightforward. I’ve always been clear and straightforward. Boss, mujhe kisi bhi keemat pe heroine nahi banna hai."

The clip has triggered outrage online, with many calling her comments insensitive and dismissive of the struggles faced by women in the industry.

Adding fuel to the fire, singer Kumar Sanu's son, Jaan Kumar Sanu, also took a swipe at the actress. For those unversed, Kunickaa was earlier in a six-year-long relationship with Kumar Sanu while he was still married.

Reacting to her resurfaced interview on Instagram, Jaan wrote in the comments section of one of the videos, "She did this herself her whole life. With married men and whoever she could get hands on. Mooh kholna nahi hai zyada. Bahot dhotiya khul jaayenge phir."

As the controversy continues to unfold, Kunickaa's stay in the Bigg Boss 19 house is now under intense public scrutiny, with many waiting to see if she addresses the backlash inside or outside the show.