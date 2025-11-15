Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trend: Who Is Leading & Who Is At The Bottom?

Bigg Boss 19 | Instagram

Everyone is excited for this week's Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar. Once again, the audience is left wondering who is at the bottom and who is leading the voting trend. However, there are reports that there will be no elimination this weekend.

According to some netizens, Pranit More is leading the voting trend, while Gaurav Khanna has reportedly dropped to second place. He had been leading the voting trend during the previous nominations.

“Bigg Boss 19 Week 12 mein Gaurav Khanna ko urgently votes ki zaroorat hai! 🔥

Sabhi log jaake vote karein aur unhe No.1 banaayein! ❤️#GauravKhanna #BB19 #BiggBoss19 #MridulTiwari pic.twitter.com/fuxQAoEO2Z — Abhishek roy (@YadavBoy683023) November 15, 2025

According to the voting trend, Kunickaa, Shehbaz, and Malti are in the bottom three. However, Shehbaz will not be evicted this week as he is the captain of the house. Reports suggest that the captain will have the opportunity to save someone. If that happens, it is expected that Shehbaz will save his friend Amaal Mallik from the nominations.

Some viewers believe that Gaurav Khanna continues to lead the voting trend, with Pranit in second place. Regardless of the trend, one thing everyone seems to agree on is that Kunickaa is at the bottom.

In the promo of the latest Bigg Boss 19 episode, Gaurav and Amaal get involved in a verbal fight in front of the host Rohit Shetty.

Recently, there has been online buzz regarding Kunickaa's comment on Malti Chahar's sexuality. In the recent episode, she discusses with Tanya, "Ek cheez bolna hai, toh aisa hai ye joh Malti madam na, I'm fully sure that she is a lesbian. Her postures also look like that, and the way she keeps saying things. Notice this haan (sic)." This has sparked outrage on social media. This week, Salman Khan will be missing as the host and he will be replaced by Rohit Shetty.

Watch Bigg Boss 19 every Monday to Sunday, 9 pm onwards on Jio Hotstar and at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.