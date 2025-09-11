 Woman Dancing With Salman Khan In Old Viral Video Is NOT Kunickaa Sadanand But Prakash Raj's Wife Pony Verma
Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 02:30 PM IST
article-image

Actress Kunickaa Sadanand has been in the spotlight ever since her participation in Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 19. However, the actor and the show's host has faced allegations of favouring her during Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. Now, an old video of Salman from an award function has resurfaced online, adding fuel to the chatter.

The viral clip shows Salman performing shirtless on stage, where he is seen dancing closely with a woman in a short blue dress and heels. During the act, the two share several cosy moments, and at one point, Salman even lifts her onto his shoulder before exiting the stage.

Soon after the video made its way to social media, several users began speculating that the woman was Kunickaa. The rumours spread quickly, with many convinced that the mystery woman was indeed the Bigg Boss 19 contestant.

However, the claim is not true. Observant fans and insiders pointed out that the woman in the video is actually choreographer Pony Verma, who is married to actor Prakash Raj. Her facial features bear some resemblance to Kunickaa's, which appears to have caused the confusion online.

Pony has not reacted to the video yet.

"That's not Kunicka that's Pony Verma," an X user commented under one of the viral posts.

"Bro ye wo nhi jo aap smjh rhi ho... Aapko dhoka hua hai," wrote another user.

Meanwhile, the latest season of Bigg Boss has already packed in plenty of drama and entertainment. In just two weeks, the contestants have managed to grab headlines for multiple reasons, making it clear that this season is shaping up to be an exciting one.

Besides Kunickaa, celebrities like Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Nagma Mirajkar, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Shehbaz Badesha and Neelam Giri have entered the Bigg Boss 19 house as contestants this season. However, no one has been eliminated from the show so far.

