Kunickaa Sadanand & Kumar Sanu's Affair Was Very Toxic, Reveals Her Son Ayaan Lall: 'She Looked At Him As Soulmate'

Actress Kunickaa Sadanand, currently a contestant on Bigg Boss 19, has openly admitted to having an affair with Kumar Sanu while he was still married. She earlier revealed that Kumar Sanu was in an estranged marriage and living away from his family at the time. Their relationship lasted six years, though they kept it private out of respect for Sanu’s family. However, Kunickaa’s son, Ayaan Lall, has now described the affair as 'toxic.'

Ayaan Lall Opens Up On Kunickaa Sadanand & Kumar Sanu's Affair

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Ayaan clarified that his mother, Kunickaa, still adores Sanu as a singer and often sings his songs. He explained that while some people assumed the affair lasted 27 years, Kunickaa had actually shared that she was 27 when it happened. The relationship lasted only a few years, and she gave birth to Ayaan at the age of 35.

Ayaan also revealed that he wasn't born at the time of the affair and only learned about it much later. He mentioned that he has never met Kumar Sanu but has spent time with Sanu’s son, Jaan Sanu.

Kunickaa Sadanand & Kumar Sanu's Affair Was Very Toxic

Ayaan added, "She genuinely loves the artiste. She doesn’t love the man anymore, I can promise. And my mother isn’t the obsessive type. It isn’t an ego thing. When I googled him, and asked her about him, she said, ‘He was a very important man in my life. I used to look at him as a soulmate, and everyone should experience that kind of love once in their life. It was toxic. Very, very toxic."

Talking about his bond with Kunickaa, Ayaan shared that they connected over experiencing relationships at the same time, when he had girlfriends, his mother had boyfriends.