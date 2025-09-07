 Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Gets Teary-Eyed As Kunickaa Sadanand's Son Ayaan Lall Recalls Her Struggles - VIDEO
During his interaction with Kunickaa Sadanand and the housemates, Ayaan Lall spoke about his mother's early struggles in the industry and how she raised her children single-handedly. Hearing this, host Salman Khan became visibly emotional and was unable to hold back his tears. In the viral clip, the actor is seen walking away from the camera while wiping his eyes

Ria SharmaUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 08:33 AM IST
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen breaking down on stage on the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19. Videos of him wiping his tears have surfaced on social media. The emotional moment unfolded during the September 6 episode when actor Ayaan Lall, son of contestant Kunickaa Sadanand, appeared on the show.

During his interaction with Kunickaa and the housemates, Ayaan spoke about his mother's early struggles in the industry and how she raised her children single-handedly.

Hearing this, Salman became visibly emotional and was unable to hold back his tears. In the viral clip, the actor is seen walking away from the camera while wiping his eyes.

Ayaan also addressed Farrhana Bhat who had called Kunickaa a 'flop' actress and a flop lawyer during one of the recent episodes.

Ayaan said, "A small child who has one dream of having her own house, a husband and children and she just wants happiness in her life. Because she did not get (happiness) with her own parents during her childhood. She was 17 years old and said, 'Papa, I love this man, I am gonna get married to him."

He also added, "The marriage did not work out and somebody kidnapped her child and to fight the case, she got into the film industry and earned money. With that money, she used to take Mumbai to Delhi flight every week. After 12 years, she met my brother and even after that, the love in her heart did not stop. She married my father. She went to the US, left everything and had me, that also did not work. So when you guys tell her ki 'Aap kitchen mein ghusi rehti hai, aap khana khana karti rehti hai'...she did not get these chances. Don't take the chance away from her."

Meanwhile, the current season of Bigg Boss has turned out to be quite entertaining. It's only been two weeks, yet the contestants are already making headlines for various reasons. This season certainly looks promising.

