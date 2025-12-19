Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 19: Karan Gets Angry At Mihir, Tulsi Leaves Mumbai; Noina Recreates Title Song

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 19 | Jio Hotstar

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 19: Today's episode starts with Mitali coming to the chawl to meet Pari. The latter tells her that she is very upset as Mihir is not picking up her calls, and no one has even called her home for the Pagh Phera rasam. Mitali reveals to Pari that there's a lot of chaos happening in her house, as Gayatri has convinced Mihir to get married to Noina. Pari gets shocked after hearing about Mihir and Noina's wedding.

Karan and Nandini come to Mumbai, and as soon as they reach Shanti Niketan, Karan starts shouting at Mihir and questions him about how he cheated on Tulsi for the second time. He gets angry and leaves from there to meet Tulsi. Daksha tells Mihir that without Tulsi, even she doesn't want to live in the house, and she is going to Junagadh.

Karan and Nandini reach the chawl and meet Tulsi, and they all get emotional seeing each other. Karan and Nandini tell Tulsi that they have come to take her to the US. But, Tulsi tells them, 'Ghar chhodh sakti hoon, par desh nahi chhodh sakti.' Later, Pari comes to meet Tulsi and informs her that Mihir has agreed to get married to Noina. Everyone gets shocked after hearing about Mihir and Noina's wedding.

Tulsi says that she has decided she won't stay in the city. So, Karan and Nandini think that she has agreed to go with them to the US. They leave the chawl to do some preparations.

Noina comes to meet Tulsi in the chawl, and she apologises to her for breaking her and Mihir's marriage. She tells Tulsi that she has always considered her a friend. Tulsi tells Noina that one thing she has understood is that if she stays in Mumbai, everyone will either come to apologise to her or convince her.

While Noina is leaving the chawl, Angad gets angry at her for breaking his parents' marriage. Noina says that it is not just her who is responsible for it.

Later, when Karan and Nandini come back to the chawl, they come to know that Tulsi has left from there. Tulsi writes a letter for them, in which she reveals that she is going somewhere alone, and this is her new journey.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Takes Six-Year Leap

The show takes a six-year leap, and we are shown Shanti Niketan, where the Tulsi plant has died. Soon, the house doors open, and the title song is recreated with Noina in it. But there's no one in the family. She is just introducing the audience to the furniture of the house.

Now, let's wait and watch what will happen in tomorrow's episode.