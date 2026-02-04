 AI Video Reimagines Meryl Streep, Tom Cruise, George Clooney & Other Hollywood Actors As Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Cast; Karan Johar Reacts
Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 12:06 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar reacted to an AI video that reimagined Hollywood actors as the cast of his iconic film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The video has been doing the rounds on social media platforms and shows some of the most popular Hollywood actors portraying different characters in Karan's film.

The video showed Meryl Streep as Nandini Raichand, originally played by Jaya Bachchan. Impressed by the choice in the AI video, Karan said he would love to cast Meryl Streep in his film. He also stated that the "virtual" path is manifesting for him.

article-image

Karan re-shared the video on his Instagram story and wrote, "Ok AI! Whatever it takes to get Meryl Streep into any frame of mine!!! I Will take it gladly! Virtual is manifesting for me."

Take a look at Karan's post here:

Besides Meryl Streep as Nandini, the AI video featured George Clooney as Yashvardhan Raichand (Amitabh Bachchan), Tom Cruise as Rahul Raichand (Shah Rukh Khan), Anne Hathaway as Anjali Sharma (Kajol), Jennifer Lawrence as Naina Kapoor (Rani Mukerji), Margot Robbie as Poo aka Pooja (Kareena Kapoor Khan), and Chris Hemsworth as Rohan Raichand (Hrithik Roshan).

Here's the now-viral video:

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham centred on a wealthy Indian family that is torn apart when the patriarch disowns his adopted son for marrying a woman from a lower socio-economic background, triggering years of separation before an eventual reconciliation. Released in 2001, the film was the most expensive Indian film of its time and went on to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever.

Over the years, it has achieved cult status, with Shah Rukh's character emerging as an enduring pop-culture icon.

article-image

Speaking of Meryl Streep, the legendary actress' career spans over five decades and boasts an extraordinary list of honours, including three Academy Awards, two BAFTAs, eight Golden Globe Awards, four Emmy Awards and two Screen Actors Guild Awards, along with nominations for seven Grammy Awards and a Tony Award.

