Dhanush & Mrunal Thakur Get Married; Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha, Dulquer Salmaan Attend Their South Indian Wedding? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Video

Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur Wedding Video Leaked? | Instagram

There have been reports that Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are dating, and a few days ago, there was a buzz on social media that the couple is all set to tie the knot on February 14, 2026. However, a source close to Mrunal had denied the reports. But now, a video has gone viral on social media in which we can see that Dhanush and Mrunal are getting married in a South Indian wedding ceremony.

The wedding is attended by celebrities like Trisha like Trisha, Shruti Haasan, Anirudh Ravichander, Ajith Kumar, Dulquer Salmaan, and Thalapathy Vijay. While it looks like a proper wedding video, the truth is that it is an AI-generated video. Watch the video below...

Netizens React To Mrunal Thakur & Dhanush's AI Wedding Video

Reacting to the video, a netizen commented, "Great AI work...Ajith was in dubai on this date (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Marriage is also fine, dude.. See how Vijay Ajith is standing behind everything (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Even Dhanush is in shock.... (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Mrunal Thakur-Dhanush Not Getting Married

A few days ago, a source told Hindustan Times, "Mrunal is not getting married next month. This is a rumour which has caught wind."

"She has a release scheduled for February, why would she get married in such close proximity of her film release? And then in March, she has another film's release in Telugu in March," added the source.

Mrunal Thakur Upcoming Movies

Mrunal has many interesting films lined up, like Do Deewane Seher Mein, Dacoit: A Love Story, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Pooja Meri Jaan, and Allu Arjun's next with Atlee (reportedly).

Dhanush Upcoming Movies

Meanwhile, Dhanush will next be seen in a movie titled Kara, which will be directed by Vignesh Raja.