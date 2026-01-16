'Fake, Baseless': Source Slams Reports Of Dhanush & Mrunal Thakur's Wedding On February 14

Speculation around actors Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur tying the knot on Valentine’s Day has been denied by sources close to the Tamil star, calling the reports “fake and baseless.” The rumours gained traction after a report by ABP Nadu claimed that Dhanush and Mrunal had finalised February 14 as their wedding date and were planning a private ceremony attended only by close family members and friends.

The report became a major talking point across the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries, given the popularity of both actors and their guarded approach to personal matters.

Seeking clarity on the claims, Deccan Herald reached out to a close associate of Dhanush. The source dismissed the reports outright, urging fans and readers not to believe the speculation. “This is completely fake and baseless. Please don’t fall for it,” the source said, putting an end to the wedding rumours that had been circulating in film industry circles.

This is not the first time Dhanush and Mrunal have found themselves at the centre of relationship gossip. A few months ago, rumours suggesting that the two were romantically involved had gone viral. In August 2025, Mrunal addressed the speculation during an interview with Only Kollywood, where she clarified that there was no romantic relationship between them.

“Dhanush is just a good friend to me,” the actress said, adding that she initially found the rumours amusing. She also addressed reports claiming that Dhanush had flown from Chennai to Mumbai specifically to attend the screening of her film Son of Sardaar 2 for her. “Dhanush attended the Son of Sardaar 2 event. No one should misunderstand that. It was Ajay Devgn who invited him,” she explained.

The rumours had intensified after a video from the Son of Sardaar 2 screening went viral, showing the two actors in close conversation. Mrunal’s presence at the wrap-up party of Dhanush’s film Tere Ishq Mein, despite not being part of the project, and her social media interactions with his sisters further fuelled speculation.

While a previous report had suggested the two were dating, neither Dhanush nor Mrunal has confirmed any such claims.