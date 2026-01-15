Mrunal Thakur, Dhanush To Tie The Knot On February 14? Here's What We Know

Speculation around actors Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush surfaced within film industry circles, with unconfirmed reports suggesting that the two may be planning to get married on February 14. Yes, you read that right. The rumours, which began circulating recently, claim that the alleged wedding would be a private ceremony attended by close family and friends.

While neither actor nor their teams have commented on the reports, the development has drawn attention due to both stars’ efforts to keep their personal lives away from the public eye.

A few months back, the actors were all over the news after rumour mills went abuzz stating that they were in a relationship. However, in August 2025, the actress finally ended her silence on the chatter, and said that Dhanush is "just a good friend".

During an interview with Only Kollywood, Mrunal was quizzed about her newfound closeness with Dhanush and that is when she decided to respond to it. "Dhanush is just a good friend to me," she said.

The actress added that she was aware of the rumours going around town about Dhanush and her, and said that she found them "funny" when she first read them. She had also reacted to the speculation that Dhanush flew down from Chennai to Mumbai to attend the screening of her film, Son Of Sardaar 2, specially for her.

"Dhanush attended the Son of Sardaar 2 event. No one should misunderstand that. It was Ajay Devgn who invited him," she said.

It all began after a video of Mrunal and Dhanush, seemingly from the screening of Son Of Sardaar 2, went viral, in which the two were seen holding hands and whispering in each other's ears. Fans also pointed out how Mrunal attended the wrap-up party of Dhanush's film, Tere Ishq Mein, despite not being a part of it.

Not just that, but Mrunal also started both the sisters of Dhanush on Instagram, and they followed her back too. It is to be noted that not many co-stars and friends of Dhanush from the industry follow his family members.

A report in News18 had stated that Mrunal and Dhanush were indeed dating and that their relationship is fairly new, due to which they have no intention to go public with it anytime soon.

Dhanush is yet to react to the rumours.