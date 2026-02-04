 'Seems Like Some Monstrous Religion': Kangana Ranaut 'Disturbed' After Reading About Epstein Files, Slams 'High Society's Dark Reality'
Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut said the newly released Jeffrey Epstein files left her shaken and disturbed. Reacting on Instagram, she questioned how powerful celebrities and politicians could harm young women and children, calling it a moral collapse. She said the revelations made her pessimistic about humanity and reaffirmed her faith in India’s Sanatan values as guiding answers.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 11:19 AM IST
article-image
Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut | File Pic

New Delhi: Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has reacted strongly to the newly released Jeffrey Epstein files, saying the details left her shaken and deeply "disturbed." The US Department of Justice recently released a major batch of investigative material linked to late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, making public more than three million pages of records along with over 2,000 videos and around 180,000 images.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Tuesday evening, Kangana shared her thoughts about how "disturbing" the details felt to her and how they changed the way she looks at power, fame and society.

Kangana Ranaut's Insta Story

"So disturbing to see and read about Epstein Files. Crimes happen everywhere but what they are indulging in seems as if it is some high society fashion/cultural practice, seems more like some evil/satanic monstrous religion. All these rockstars, singers, movie stars, politicians, models, movie directors, we grew up reading about, how come all of them were ok harming and killing helpless young women and really really tiny kids."

Kangana also spoke about how the reports made her feel "hopeless" and worried about the future of humanity. She linked her thoughts to Indian culture and spiritual values, saying she believes they offer answers the world is searching for.

"It makes me deeply sad and hopelessly pessimistic about the future and the true essence of humanity. It makes me even more certain that Bharat's culture, values and beyond the body what is ever lasting what is Sanatan is the answer that the world is seeking. All those ancient stories about demons/gods, sur/asur are relevant even today. Demons will prevail and gods will rise. Which side are you on? #harekrishna," she added.

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in the film Emergency, where she played former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film was also directed, written and produced by her, and it released in theatres on January 17, 2025.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

