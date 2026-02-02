'It Not Only Absolves Me, It’s The Opposite....': US President Trump Reacts To Latest Epstein Files Release

US President Donald Trump | Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP

The US Justice Department on January 30, released the final and most extensive tranche of documents linked to disgraced financier and convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed that the disclosure includes more than three million pages of records, along with videos and images, marking the largest release connected to the Epstein case so far.

Trump Rules Out Any Wrongdoing Linked to Him

Reacting to the latest release, US President Donald Trump ruled out any wrongdoing on his part. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Trump told reporters that he had been briefed by “very important people” about the contents of the files.

“I was told that not only does it absolve me, it’s the opposite of what people were hoping you know, the radical left,” Trump said.

Sensitive Material Withheld To Protect Investigations, Victims

Blanche said the newly released tranche includes commercial pornography and images seized from Epstein’s electronic devices. However, certain materials have been withheld to avoid compromising ongoing investigations or exposing the identities and personal details of potential victims. All women other than Ghislaine Maxwell have been redacted from the videos and images released on Friday.

References To Trump Appear In Flight Logs

The latest disclosure includes references to President Trump in connection with flight logs from Epstein’s private jet. Authorities have reiterated that Trump has not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing in the case.

Previous Releases And Epstein’s Death

Earlier, on December 23, the Justice Department released another set of documents related to the Epstein investigation. That disclosure comprised around 30,000 pages many heavily redacted along with dozens of video clips, some reportedly recorded inside a prison facility.

Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in a New York jail in 2019 in what authorities ruled an apparent suicide. The case continues to draw public scrutiny due to the scale of disclosures and the high-profile individuals referenced in court and investigative records.