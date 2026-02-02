‘Kill Indian First’: Norway Ex-Diplomat Terje Rød-Larsen’s Derogatory Remarks Revealed In Epstein Files

Left: Terje Rød-Larsen’s Right: Epstein | X

A derogatory and offensive remark allegedly made by former Norwegian diplomat Terje Rød-Larsen against Indians has surfaced in the latest tranche of documents linked to the Epstein files. The document came to light after Russian state broadcaster RT posted the email on X.

“Have You Heard The Saying, When You Meet An Indian & A Snake, Kill t=e Indian First!" the email dated December 25, 2015 read. The email was sent from an address bearing Rød-Larsen’s name to Jeffrey Epstein. “Re: Seasons Greetings” was the title of the email.

Who Is Terje Rød-Larsen?

Terje Rød-Larsen previously served as president of the International Peace Institute and was also a former United Nations envoy. He resigned from the institute in 2020 after his name emerged in connection with Jeffrey Epstein.

DOJ Releases Final Tranche Of Documents Linked To Epstein Files

The US Justice Department, on January 30, released the final and most extensive tranche of documents linked to disgraced financier and convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed that the disclosure includes more than three million pages of records, along with videos and images, marking the largest release connected to the Epstein case so far.