 'Allusions Deserve To Be Dismissed With Contempt': MEA Dismisses PM Modi's Israel Visit Mention In Epstein Files | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Allusions Deserve To Be Dismissed With Contempt': MEA Dismisses PM Modi's Israel Visit Mention In Epstein Files | VIDEO

'Allusions Deserve To Be Dismissed With Contempt': MEA Dismisses PM Modi's Israel Visit Mention In Epstein Files | VIDEO

The Ministry of External Affairs dismissed with contempt references to PM Narendra Modi in a purported Epstein email, calling them baseless remarks by a convicted criminal. The issue triggered political exchanges between the BJP and Congress following the release of fresh Epstein-related documents.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 10:53 PM IST
article-image
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal | File Photo

New Delhi, January 31: The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Saturday strongly dismissed with contempt the references made to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel in 2017 in an email that is purportedly part of the recently released Epstein Files.

MEA rejects claims

In a video message, the MEA spokesperson dubbed the reference as the trashy ruminations of a convicted criminal.

“We have seen reports of an email message from the so-called Epstein files that has a reference to the Prime Minister and his visit to Israel. Beyond the fact of the Prime Minister’s official visit to Israel in July 2017, the rest of the allusions in the email are little more than trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal, which deserve to be dismissed with the utmost contempt,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

FPJ Shorts
Arshdeep Singh Bags Maiden 5-Wicket Haul In IND Vs NZ Final T20I, Wins Man Of The Match Award
Arshdeep Singh Bags Maiden 5-Wicket Haul In IND Vs NZ Final T20I, Wins Man Of The Match Award
Sonam Wangchuk Taken To AIIMS For Health Check-Up After Supreme Court Orders Medical Examination
Sonam Wangchuk Taken To AIIMS For Health Check-Up After Supreme Court Orders Medical Examination
Usman Tariq Bowling Action Controversy: Cameron Green Calls Out Pakistan Spinner 'Chucking' During PAK Vs AUS 2nd T20I
Usman Tariq Bowling Action Controversy: Cameron Green Calls Out Pakistan Spinner 'Chucking' During PAK Vs AUS 2nd T20I
‘To Prevent Party Split’: NCP Leader Amol Mitkari On Sunetra Pawar Taking Oath As Maharashtra Dy CM - VIDEO
‘To Prevent Party Split’: NCP Leader Amol Mitkari On Sunetra Pawar Taking Oath As Maharashtra Dy CM - VIDEO

Congress raises questions

The MEA response was met with further questions by the Congress, which has sought to raise the issue of the reference to PM Modi in the purported email.

“The PM is mentioned several times in the latest instalment of the Epstein files released by the US government. The official spokesperson has been compelled to respond. But many questions do remain,” said Congress RS MP Jairam Ramesh in a post on X.

BJP accuses Congress of misinformation

Earlier, BJP MP Sambit Patra accused the Congress of spreading falsehoods by allegedly editing an email linked to the Jeffrey Epstein files to falsely suggest that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken advice from the disgraced financier.

Speaking to ANI here, Patra said the Congress had carried out what he described as a “fraudulent act” by manipulating the contents of an email attributed to Epstein.

“I want to expose the kind of tweet that has been made by Congress about Prime Minister Modi ji — a fraudulent tweet. As you all know, there’s a person named Jeffrey Epstein, after whom the Epstein Files are named. Those Epstein Files were revealed. Jeffrey Epstein was a child trafficker, a sex offender, a person with no credibility, who was ultimately convicted and committed suicide by hanging himself,” he said.

Patra alleged that the Congress had deliberately added the words “his advice” to an email where such wording was not present, to create the impression that Prime Minister Modi had taken advice from Epstein.

Patra warned that the Congress’s actions would not go unnoticed and that such actions would have consequences.

Congress allegations reiterated

Earlier, the Congress party had sought to raise the issue of the Prime Minister being named in a purported email that is part of the documents released from the Epstein estate.

“That India’s PM could have a proximity to such a disgraced figure raises serious questions of judgment, transparency and diplomatic propriety. It is now clear that the Prime Minister had a direct unexplained association with Jeffrey Epstein, whose infamous list of elite clients has wreaked havoc ever since the Epstein files began to be released,” alleged Congress leader Pawan Khera.

US releases Epstein records

The US Department of Justice on Friday (local time) released a major batch of investigative material linked to late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, making public more than three million pages of records, along with over 2,000 videos and around 180,000 images.

Also Watch:

Read Also
SHOCKING! Epstein Files Claim Bill Gates Caught STD After Sex With 'Russian Girls', Tried To Hide It...
article-image

Epstein died by apparent suicide in a New York jail cell in August 2019, a month after being indicted on federal sex trafficking charges. He had earlier served 13 months in custody in Florida following a controversial plea deal in 2008.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Allusions Deserve To Be Dismissed With Contempt': MEA Dismisses PM Modi's Israel Visit Mention In...
'Allusions Deserve To Be Dismissed With Contempt': MEA Dismisses PM Modi's Israel Visit Mention In...
Sonam Wangchuk Taken To AIIMS For Health Check-Up After Supreme Court Orders Medical Examination
Sonam Wangchuk Taken To AIIMS For Health Check-Up After Supreme Court Orders Medical Examination
Kedarnath Yatra Preparations Intensify As Administration Plans Mobile Phone Ban Inside Temple...
Kedarnath Yatra Preparations Intensify As Administration Plans Mobile Phone Ban Inside Temple...
Waiter Arrested After Actor Sayak Chakraborty Alleges Beef Served Instead Of Mutton At Olypub...
Waiter Arrested After Actor Sayak Chakraborty Alleges Beef Served Instead Of Mutton At Olypub...
Budget 2026: ‘From Momentum To Meaning’, IIM Indore Director Expects Purposeful Budget
Budget 2026: ‘From Momentum To Meaning’, IIM Indore Director Expects Purposeful Budget