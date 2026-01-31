Sonam Wangchuk Taken To AIIMS For Health Check-Up After Supreme Court Orders Medical Examination

Sonam Wangchuk | X/Sonam Wangchuk

Jaipur: Sonam Wangchuk, the environmentalist and activist who has been imprisoned in Jodhpur jail for over four months, was taken to AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) on Saturday morning under tight security for a health check-up.

Gastro Report to Supreme Court

He was examined by the gastroenterology department at AIIMS, and the report will be submitted to the Supreme Court on Monday. AIIMS spokesperson Dr. Jeevanram confirmed that Wangchuk was brought to the hospital.

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed a medical examination by a specialist doctor of Sonam Wangchuk after he complained of stomach issues due to water contamination.

Jail Authorities to Submit Report

A bench of justices Aravind Kumar and P. B. Varale also directed the jail authorities to furnish Wangchuk's medical report in a sealed cover by Monday.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, told the court that an application seeking directions to jail authorities for immediate medical examination of the activist has been filed.

Rajasthan Government Update

The counsel appearing for the Rajasthan government informed the court that Wangchuk has been advised to take vitamin B12 and there was nothing wrong in his latest report.

Wangchuk was detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on September 26 last year, two days after violent protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union Territory. The government has accused Wangchuk of inciting the violence.