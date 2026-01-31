Kedarnath Yatra Preparations Intensify As Administration Plans Mobile Phone Ban Inside Temple Premises

With the upcoming Kedarnath Yatra, the district administration is working on new guidelines this year, including a possible complete ban on mobile phones within the Kedarnath temple premises. | X/ Uttarakhand Police

Dehradun: With the upcoming Kedarnath Yatra, the district administration is working on new guidelines this year, including a possible complete ban on mobile phones within the Kedarnath temple premises. Officials said strict fines may be imposed on devotees found violating the proposed rules.

Coordination With Temple Panel

To implement the plan, the district administration is coordinating with officials of the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee. Options such as depositing mobile phones before entering the temple area are also under consideration, with the responsibility likely to be entrusted to the temple committee.

Over the past few years, priests, traditional temple caretakers and members of the temple committee have repeatedly raised concerns over the excessive use of mobile phones during worship, saying it diminishes the spiritual atmosphere and devotion of pilgrims. The issue had surfaced during previous pilgrimages as well. In view of these concerns, the proposal for a mobile phone ban at major shrines was discussed during a recent Char Dham review meeting held in Rishikesh.

DM Reviews Measures

District Magistrate Prateek Jain said discussions were ongoing with the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee regarding restrictions on mobile phone usage in the Kedarnath area. He said measures such as installing warning boards around the temple premises, imposing fines for mobile phone use and setting up facilities for depositing phones were being examined.

As per tradition, the date for the opening of the portals of the Kedarnath temple will be announced on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. The date is finalised at the Omkareshwar temple in Ukhimath after almanac calculations by the temple committee and priests.

Road Work Underway

Meanwhile, the district administration has intensified preparations for the pilgrimage. Special focus is being given to resolving issues related to the national highway, with repair and improvement work underway at vulnerable stretches.

The District Magistrate said consultations have already been held with horse and mule operators, porters, the temple committee, hotel owners, public representatives and trade organisations to ensure smooth arrangements for pilgrims during the yatra.