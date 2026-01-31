SHOCKING! Epstein Files Claim Bill Gates Caught STD After Sex With 'Russian Girls', Tried To Hide It From Wife

Earlier images released from the Epstein files |

The US Justice Department on Friday released the final tranche of documents related to sex financier and convicted trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed that the release includes more than three million pages of records, along with videos and images, making it the most extensive disclosure linked to the Epstein case so far.

Draft Emails Contain Unverified Allegations

Among the newly released materials are draft emails that appear to have been written by Epstein and contain allegations involving Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The documents are drafts and do not indicate whether they were ever sent.

In the emails, Epstein makes claims accusing Gates of attempting to conceal a sexually transmitted disease (STD) from his then-wife, Melinda French Gates, following alleged sexual encounters with women described in the documents as “Russian girls.”

Emails Written in the Name of Gates’ Adviser

The draft statements appear to have been written by Epstein on behalf of Gates’ longtime science adviser, Boris Nikolic. In one draft, Epstein writing as Nikolic claims involvement in activities that he describes as ranging from “morally inappropriate” to potentially illegal.

Jeffrey Epstein sent an email with explosive claims, that read, “I have been caught up in a severe marital dispute between Melinda and Bill..."In my role as his right-hand man, I have been asked and wrongly acquiesced into participating in things that have ranged from the morally inappropriate, to the ethically unsound and have been repeatedly asked to do things that get near and potentially over the line into the illegal...

"From helping Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of sex with Russian girls, to facilitating his illicit trusts [sic], with married women, to being asked to provide Adderall for bridge tournaments, as I am a medial doctor, but have no presriptions [sic] writing ability."

The draft alleges that Gates sought assistance in obtaining drugs to “deal with consequences” arising from alleged sexual encounters.

Allegations of Cover-Up and Email Deletion

In a separate draft email addressed directly to Gates, Epstein again writing as Nikolic, accused the billionaire of attempting to stage a “cover-up” to protect his public image.

One email dated 18, 2013, written by Epstein, claimed, "To add insult to the injury you them [sic] implore me to please delete the emails regarding your STD, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda and the description of your penis."

According to the draft, Gates requested antibiotics that could be given to Melinda French Gates without her knowledge and asked Epstein to delete emails referencing an alleged STD.

Warning Over Potential Divorce Fallout

The draft emails further claim concern over the potential impact of a public divorce between Gates and Melinda French Gates. Epstein wrote that such a development could damage the Gates-led philanthropic pledge programme, allegedly costing billions of dollars in charitable commitments if donors withdrew support.

These claims, however, are presented solely within Epstein’s drafts and are not supported by independent evidence in the released files.

Past Allegations Resurface

The document release also revisits earlier reports that Epstein threatened in 2017 to expose Gates’ alleged relationship with Russian bridge player Mila Antonova. According to previous reporting, the alleged threat followed Gates’ refusal to participate in a charitable fund Epstein was attempting to establish with JPMorgan Chase.

Gates Denies Allegations

A spokesperson for Bill Gates strongly rejected the claims in the documents, describing them as 'entirely false'.

“The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein’s frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame,” the spokesperson said.