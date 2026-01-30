Epstein Files: 2000 Videos Including Pornography, 180k Images Released As Justice Department Makes 3 Million Pages Public - VIDEO

Left: Todd Blanche Right: Jeffrey Epstein |

The US Justice Department on Friday released the last tranche of files related to sex financier and convicted trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed the release under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The release includes over 3 million pages, as well as videos and images, Blanche told the media.

The material includes more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images. In total, the Trump administration has released around 3.5 million pages as part of its efforts to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

“Today's release marks the end of a very comprehensive document identification and review process to ensure transparency to the American people and compliance with the act,” Blanche said in a press conference announcing the disclosure.

The new tranches of Epstein files include commercial pornography and images seized from Epstein’s devices.

Some materials have been withheld. Among the withheld material is information that could jeopardise any ongoing investigation or reveal the identities or personal details of potential victims. All women other than Maxwell have been redacted from the videos and images released on Friday, Blanche said. The release is one of the largest so far in a case.