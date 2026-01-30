Who Is Kevin Warsh? Trump’s Pick For Federal Reserve Chairman

US President Donald Trump on Friday nominated Kevin Warsh to succeed Jerome Powell as Chairman of the Federal Reserve. Powell’s term ends in May. Trump has repeatedly criticised Powell for not cutting interest rates quickly enough, although he appointed him to the role in 2017.

"I am pleased to announce that I am nominating Kevin Warsh to be the CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF GOVERNORS OF THE FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM. Kevin currently serves as the Shepard Family Distinguished Visiting Fellow in Economics at the Hoover Institution, and Lecturer at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. He is a Partner of Stanley Druckenmiller at Duquesne Family," he said on Truth Social.

Who Is Kevin Warsh?

Kevin Maxwell Warsh was born April 13, 1970 in Albany, New York, to a Jewish family. He is an American financier and bank executive. He served as a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors from 2006 to 2011.

During and in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, Warsh acted as the central bank's primary liaison to Wall Street and served as the Federal Reserve's representative to the Group of Twenty (G20) and as the Board's emissary to the emerging and advanced economies in Asia.

Earlier, he served as Special Assistant to the President for Economic Policy and Executive Secretary of the White House National Economic Council.

Warsh is currently the Shepard Family Distinguished Visiting Fellow in Economics at Stanford University's Hoover Institution, a scholar and lecturer at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, a member of the Group of Thirty, a member of the Panel of Economic Advisers of the Congressional Budget Office and a former steering committee member of the Bilderberg Group