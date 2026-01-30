 Who Is Kevin Warsh? Trump’s Pick For Federal Reserve Chairman
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldWho Is Kevin Warsh? Trump’s Pick For Federal Reserve Chairman

Who Is Kevin Warsh? Trump’s Pick For Federal Reserve Chairman

US President Donald Trump nominated Kevin Warsh to succeed Jerome Powell as Chairman of the Federal Reserve, whose term ends in May. Trump has repeatedly criticised Powell for not cutting interest rates faster. Warsh, a former Fed governor, played a key role during the 2008 financial crisis and has held senior roles in the White House and academia.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 06:57 PM IST
article-image

US President Donald Trump on Friday nominated Kevin Warsh to succeed Jerome Powell as Chairman of the Federal Reserve. Powell’s term ends in May. Trump has repeatedly criticised Powell for not cutting interest rates quickly enough, although he appointed him to the role in 2017.

"I am pleased to announce that I am nominating Kevin Warsh to be the CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF GOVERNORS OF THE FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM. Kevin currently serves as the Shepard Family Distinguished Visiting Fellow in Economics at the Hoover Institution, and Lecturer at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. He is a Partner of Stanley Druckenmiller at Duquesne Family," he said on Truth Social.

Who Is Kevin Warsh?

Kevin Maxwell Warsh was born April 13, 1970 in Albany, New York, to a Jewish family. He is an American financier and bank executive. He served as a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors from 2006 to 2011.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Traffic Update: Heavy Vehicles Banned In City During Peak Hours From February 1; Check Details
Mumbai Traffic Update: Heavy Vehicles Banned In City During Peak Hours From February 1; Check Details
'2-3 Reh Gayi...': Yuzvendra Chahal REACTS To AI Poster Of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 3 Featuring Dhanashree Verma, RJ Mahvash & Shefali Bagga
'2-3 Reh Gayi...': Yuzvendra Chahal REACTS To AI Poster Of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 3 Featuring Dhanashree Verma, RJ Mahvash & Shefali Bagga
VIDEO: Massive Fight Erupts After Fans Troll Babar Azam During PAK vs AUS 1st T20I in Gaddafi Stadium In Lahore
VIDEO: Massive Fight Erupts After Fans Troll Babar Azam During PAK vs AUS 1st T20I in Gaddafi Stadium In Lahore
Maharashtra Govt Approves New Policy For Blood Centres, Sets Annual Collection Norms And Mandatory Component Separation
Maharashtra Govt Approves New Policy For Blood Centres, Sets Annual Collection Norms And Mandatory Component Separation

During and in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, Warsh acted as the central bank's primary liaison to Wall Street and served as the Federal Reserve's representative to the Group of Twenty (G20) and as the Board's emissary to the emerging and advanced economies in Asia.

Read Also
Melania Calls Husband Donald Trump 'America's Director' At Premiere Of Her Documentary, Thanks Him -...
article-image

Earlier, he served as Special Assistant to the President for Economic Policy and Executive Secretary of the White House National Economic Council.

Warsh is currently the Shepard Family Distinguished Visiting Fellow in Economics at Stanford University's Hoover Institution, a scholar and lecturer at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, a member of the Group of Thirty, a member of the Panel of Economic Advisers of the Congressional Budget Office and a former steering committee member of the Bilderberg Group

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Kevin Warsh? Trump’s Pick For Federal Reserve Chairman
Who Is Kevin Warsh? Trump’s Pick For Federal Reserve Chairman
Why Afghanistan’s New Cancer Centre Is The Nation’s Most Urgent Defence
Why Afghanistan’s New Cancer Centre Is The Nation’s Most Urgent Defence
'Asking A Dangerous Question': Donald Trump's Quirky Response To Query On Life Without Melania |...
'Asking A Dangerous Question': Donald Trump's Quirky Response To Query On Life Without Melania |...
US President Donald Trump Threatens 50% Tariff On Canada-Made Jets, Citing Gulfstream Certification...
US President Donald Trump Threatens 50% Tariff On Canada-Made Jets, Citing Gulfstream Certification...
Donald Trump Says He Asked Vladimir Putin To Pause Kyiv Attacks For A Week As Brutal Cold Grips...
Donald Trump Says He Asked Vladimir Putin To Pause Kyiv Attacks For A Week As Brutal Cold Grips...